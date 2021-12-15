Retail software leaders will drive intelligence and agility throughout the product lifecycle from concept to omni-channel fulfillment

Bamboo Rose Launches Partnership with Blue Yonder to Drive Consumer-Driven Product Strategy Retail software leaders will drive intelligence and agility throughout the product lifecycle from concept to omni-channel fulfillment

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, the multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform, recently launched a new partnership with Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, to help retailers unite their innovation, demand planning, product development, and supply chain operations for more profitable, consumer-driven product assortment strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/Bamboo Rose)

The partnership will leverage Bamboo Rose's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Sourcing and Purchase Order (PO) management solutions along with Blue Yonder's retail and supply chain planning capabilities to reduce costs, deepen supplier relations, synergize operations, and accelerate time to market.

Client organizations that utilize the partnership will equip their merchandising and design teams with actionable insights based on a mix of historic development data and real-time sales data supporting an agile and consumer-centric product strategy. Additionally, the partnership will allow retail clients to drive deeper transparency with their vendor community by exposing planning data to suppliers early to drive optimized start dates on production runs.

Aligning product development, sourcing and assortment planning across systems and business processes expedites feedback on merchant interest between retailers and their partners, reduces the costs associated with the development phase and streamlines product innovation.

"As we welcome Bamboo Rose into our partner network, we look forward to collaboratively supporting our retail customer base as they strive to bring profitable products to market that align with consumer trends. The partnership enables synergies across each stage of the planning, product development, manufacturing, and supply chain process," said Sonia Hernandez, vice president, Retail Planning at Blue Yonder.

"It's more important than ever that retailers leverage accurate data and insights to inform their sourcing and product development decisions as consumer demand, factory capacity and shipping costs continue to fluctuate," said Andrea Imsdahl, Global Alliances Executive at Bamboo Rose. "This partnership with Blue Yonder will help retailers achieve a new level of product development and supply chain agility when they need it most. This furthers our mission to help retailers get differentiating product to market on-trend, on time and at cost."

ABOUT BAMBOO ROSE

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose B2B Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bamboo Rose