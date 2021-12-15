ASIA IRVING AND KYRIE IRVING HOST HER KAI & I POP-UP WITH LIMITED PIECES AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF GIVING WITH A PORTION OF PROCEEDS SET TO SUPPORT LOCAL, SMALL, AND MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESSES

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 17, 2021, co-creators and siblings Asia Irving and Kyrie Irving announced a one-day pop-up experience at Factory 220 for the official launch of HER KAI & I, a community and lifestyle brand inspired by their journey to create an environment with more positivity and meaningful interactions. HER KAI & I uses art, design, and its overall platform to empower others to tap into their creativity. For the first time, HER KAI & I's limited-edition pieces can be purchased in-person at this community-centric event that will celebrate this milestone with music, food, special guest appearances, and music from DJ Luv. With a portion of all sales during the Month of Giving going to support five local, small, and minority-owned businesses, HER KAI & I's vision is to generate opportunities for community development and support.

Shown is the Boundless in Divinity Crewneck in our signature Out of My Shell colorway and the Universal Pursuit Hooded Sweatshirt in our signature Mountain View colorway. All of our products are 100% French Terry Cotton and made in the USA. Our designs and signature colors are intentionally named to reflect empowering thoughts and ideas to remind us of the power we hold as creators.

What: HER KAI & I Pop-Up Experience



When: Friday, December 17, 2021

1:00 PM EST - 5:30 PM EST



Where: Factory220 - 220 Passaic Street, Passaic, NJ 07055

Space is limited. Masks are required. Media interested in attending this public event must email ablackwood@kaifamilyenterprise.com to request access.

ABOUT HER KAI & I

HER KAI & I is a lifestyle brand that shares and reciprocates learning and inspiration from around the world. Co-created by siblings Asia Irving and Kyrie Irving, HER KAI & I fundamentally believe that collectively we can prioritize what matters most in life and create an environment with more positivity and meaningful interaction. Through community, apparel, art, service, and experiences, HER KAI & I encompasses quality, purpose, authenticity, creativity, social consciousness, and sustainability within everything it designs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HER KAI & I