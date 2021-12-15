Amp Americas Triples Carbon-Negative Fuels Portfolio With Two Key Acquisitions

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Americas II, LLC ("Amp Americas"), a pioneer in converting dairy waste into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel and power, today announced the expansion of its dairy renewable natural gas ("RNG") and electricity assets portfolio with two major acquisitions that tripled the size of its carbon-negative fuels portfolio.

Amp Americas has expanded its partnership with Generate Capital , consolidating Generate Capital's flagship Indiana dairy RNG project assets into Amp Americas' expanding dairy RNG portfolio, with Generate investing in the corporate equity of Amp Americas. Amp Americas' management team commenced development of the Indiana projects in 2012, and Amp Americas has operated and managed them on behalf of Generate Capital since June 2019. These Indiana projects consist of five digesters and two gas processing plants that capture methane from approximately 1.5 million gallons per day of dairy waste generated by 36,000 cows across nine dairies. The projects then purify and compress the methane, which otherwise would enter the atmosphere, into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel.

Amp Americas also acquired a group of RNG project assets in Idaho from Vitol Green Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Vitol . The Idaho projects consist of three digesters at two gas processing plants and one electric power generation plant that capture methane from over 940,000 gallons of dairy waste per day generated by 36,000 cows across three dairies. The projects then purify and process this methane into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel and power.

With these additions to Amp Americas' portfolio, the company now operates seven of the largest dairy biogas-to-transportation fuel projects in the United States and is currently producing fuel from dairy waste generated by over 100,000 cows across 20 dairies, producing carbon-negative RNG and capturing carbon dioxide equivalent ("CO2e") and contributing to efforts to combat climate change and to improve air quality.

"We have an agile structure and proven ability to finance, build, own, operate, market, and deliver renewable energy projects—all under one roof," said Grant Zimmerman, Chief Executive Officer of Amp Americas. "We believe the strength of these acquisitions, combined with our existing asset portfolio, will enable us to continue to make meaningful contributions to the decarbonization of the transportation and agriculture sectors."

"Amp Americas has been a valued decarbonization partner for Generate over the last several years and we are excited to deepen our relationship with Amp Americas through our investment in the company," said John Dannan, managing director at Generate Capital. "Amp Americas' scale and expertise are an attractive model for reducing methane pollution and expanding the RNG market, and we are looking forward to supporting the company's growth in the years to come."

Following the transactions, John Dannan and Matan Friedman, Generate's Chief Investment Officer, joined Amp Americas' board of directors.

"Amp Americas has a long history of developing and operating on-farm dairy RNG projects," said David Finan, partner of EIV Capital, LLC. "From addressing the financial complexities of RNG development to understanding the nuances of compliance and regulatory work and creating environmental and economic opportunities for farmers and their communities, Amp Americas has demonstrated unique expertise and an ability to positively impact the industry and our planet. We are proud to partner with the company in its efforts."

About Amp Americas

Founded in 2011, Amp Americas builds, manages, operates and maintains RNG production facilities focused on converting dairy waste into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel and power. The vertically-integrated company leverages a decade of unique expertise and specialized experience in carbon-negative fuel development, operations, services and marketing to deliver comprehensive, turn-key solutions that address greenhouse gas emissions and seek to improve air, land and water quality. Amp Americas' operations eliminate more than 400,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions per year, equivalent to taking about 87,000 cars off the road for one year. Amp Americas received the first dairy waste-to-vehicle fuel pathway certified by California's Air Resources Board ("CARB") and successfully registered the first five California dairy RNG pathways. Visit ampamericas.com .

About EIV Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital, LLC is a Houston-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the North American energy industry. EIV focuses on infrastructure and related service businesses with an emphasis on businesses involved in the processing, transportation, storage, or conversion of oil, natural gas, renewable fuels and refined products. EIV responsibly invests with companies that endeavor to create long-term value for all stakeholders and has included investments that focus on emissions reductions and renewable fuels in its portfolio since inception. The firm's management has extensive experience leading and investing in successful companies across the energy value chain. Visit eivcapital.com .

About Generate

Generate Capital, PBC is a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure revolution. Generate builds, owns, operates and finances solutions for clean energy, water, waste and transportation. Founded in 2014, Generate partners with over 40 technology and project developers and owns and operates more than 2,000 assets globally. Generate is the one-stop shop offering pioneers of the infrastructure revolution tailored funding and support needed to get projects built. Generate's Infrastructure-as-a-Service model delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable resources to over 2,000 customers, companies, communities, school districts and universities. Visit generatecapital.com .

