Varian and Icon Oncology Partner to Establish Value-Based Cancer Treatment Hub for Southern Africa

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced today an agreement with Icon Oncology, South Africa's leading oncology provider, that will enhance access to cancer care through a value-based cancer treatment hub for the Southern Africa region. The strategic partnership includes investment in seven new linear accelerators, including Halcyon® and TrueBeam® radiotherapy systems, and associated software solutions. Varian will also be partnering with Icon Oncology to support skills development and local training of its professional staff and provide maintenance support for Varian machines.

Varian's radiotherapy systems will be installed in new and existing Icon Oncology centers in South Africa, expanding Icon Oncology's existing fleet of 32 Varian linear accelerators in the country. This represents a significant volume of innovative cancer care technology that contributes to establishing Icon Oncology as a cancer treatment hub for patients across the Southern Africa region. The continued investment and strong partnership aim to increase treatment capacity and broaden patient access to care in a region where cancer rates are expected to rise significantly over the next two decades.1

"We are leading the way in addressing the increasing cancer burden in the region by securing the highest quality, cost-effective cancer care for the greatest number of patients," said Anthony Pedersen, CEO of Icon Oncology. "The strategic partnership with Varian will drive the adoption of value-based care to deliver better patient outcomes and contribute to our intent of establishing a value-based cancer care hub for the entire Southern Africa region."

"As the cancer burden continues to rise, we are proud to partner with Icon Oncology to not only expand access to advanced cancer care across the Southern Africa region but also to grow and develop the crucial skillset and talent to achieve a world without fear of cancer," said Kevin O'Reilly, President, Radiation Oncology Solutions at Varian.

About Icon Oncology

Icon Oncology Holdings represents subsidiaries, Icon Radiotherapy, Icon Chemotherapy, Icon Network and Icon Managed Care. Across its business, Icon Oncology is the South African pioneer of Value-Based Care (VBC) in cancer treatment. Icon Oncology represents 80% of oncologists in private practice who collaboratively develop provider-driven protocols that have been proven to significantly improve efficacy and efficiencies in cancer care.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 11,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

