The Value Summit at Year Five: Reinventing the Health Care Experience

World-renowned leaders, health care executives, and clinical leads discuss best practices to move toward value in the post-COVID world

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) partnered with Ochsner Health to present the 5th Annual Value Summit on October 29, 2021 in collaboration with the American Medical Group Association (AMGA).

Value Summit 2021

The Fifth Annual Value Summit virtually convened a stellar lineup of clinicians, pharmacists, administrators, and innovators from leading health care organizations including CMS, Humana, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, UPMC, CVS Caremark, and Google. These experts shared insights for successfully addressing the post-pandemic health care industry. In five stimulating panels, these industry decision makers discussed gains made in health care delivery since the onset of COVID-19, as well as gaps in and opportunities for advancing value and equity.

Key findings raised included the need for:

A radical collaboration between technology and health care to create platforms supporting consumer-oriented, deeply accountable care

Reliable data captured by better, more accessible means to reveal and mitigate factors associated with disparities

Creativity in moving forward to reduce fragmentation and burden, reconcile clinical trial and real-world data, integrate physical and behavioral health, share risk, and promote better relationships in communities

Value-based innovations and strong leaders to drive them

Merissa Oliver, Senior Vice President at The Kinetix Group, noted the Value Summit's particular relevance this year. "The global pandemic fostered a sense of urgency and collaboration that continues to accelerate critical changes across the health care landscape. Now more than ever forums like the Value Summit provide an opportunity for collaboration, creativity, and dynamic innovation across the industry."

To learn more about the Value Summit 2021, visit https://valuesummit.org/.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 900,000 people from across the globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named both the top hospital and the top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana's leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 32,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org. To transform your health, please visit www.ochsner.org/healthyyou.

About AMGA

AMGA is a trade association leading the transformation of health care in America. Representing multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems of care, we advocate, educate, innovate, and empower our members to deliver the next level of high-performance health. AMGA is the national voice promoting awareness of medical groups' recognized excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, cost-effective care. More than 175,000 physicians practice in our member organizations, delivering care to one in three Americans. For more information, go to amga.org.

About The Kinetix Group

The Kinetix Group (TKG) empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to https://thekinetixgroup.com/.

