TZP Group Releases Inaugural ESG & Impact Report Showcasing its ESG 360° Framework for Investing in Lower Middle-Market Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Group, a NYC-based private equity firm focused on investments in U.S. and Canadian-based lower-middle market companies, today announced the release of its inaugural ESG & Impact Report, introducing ESG 360°, a firmwide program for considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities throughout the entire investment lifecycle.

ESG 360° is a customized framework designed specifically for lower-middle market companies, with the goal of de-risking, identifying strengths and unlocking value. For its portfolio companies, TZP Group applies metrics to key stakeholders – management, employees, customers, partners/suppliers, the wider community, the environment and investors – using global industry standards to evaluate diversity, talent retention, use of sustainable materials, resilient supply chains, community commitment, carbon reduction, reporting, security and compliance.

"In the lower-middle-market private equity space, ESG approaches are typically practiced in a non-rigorous and ad-hoc manner," said Sam Katz, Managing Partner of TZP Group. "When best practices do exist, they are often designed for larger companies. Applying ESG to the lower-mid market is no small task, but we see this as a great opportunity to both create value for stakeholders and drive progress for the industry as a whole. TZP has always been a responsible investor and committed to constant improvement in all our activities to grow better businesses. That's why we are integrating ESG 360° throughout our firm, investment processes, funds and portfolio companies."

The release of TZP Group's ESG & Impact Report comes shortly after Mergers & Acquisitions magazine named the firm to its 2021 'PE Innovators in ESG' list. The list honors growth equity funds, later-stage funds, independent sponsors and family offices that are pioneering investing approaches with a focus on defining, measuring and achieving ESG goals.

"TZP has made a significant investment in its ESG program because we deeply believe that long-term value is created by considering all of the stakeholders that affect a business," said Justin Kulla, Partner of TZP Group's Impact Investing and Head of ESG. "Considering your customers, partners, employees and environment are not fads – they are long term secular trends in an ever-demanding marketplace. Lower-mid-market investing is all about creating new value in the world, and we believe 360° is a primary tool to accomplish that objective."

TZP has had a long history as a responsible investor. The firm codified its values in 2011 around core concepts such as integrity, ethical behavior, constant improvement, accountability and mutual respect, and incorporated these values into its investment practices. The same year, the firm launched the TZP Cares Foundation to support the communities within which its portfolio companies operate.

Founded in 2007, TZP is a private equity firm focused on investments in lower-middle market technology & business services and consumer products & services companies in the United States and Canada. TZP is one of the first lower-middle market firms to launch a dedicated impact investing strategy. TZP aims to create value through four core principles: acting as a Partner of Choice for entrepreneurial owners and management teams; upholding a commitment to processes, performance and progress; establishing the TZP Platform with customized, scaled capabilities and diverse strategies; and considering the full range of stakeholders that affect a business through its customized ESG 360° framework. Learn more at www.tzpgroup.com.

