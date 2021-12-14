Top-ranked SAS wins three Chartis RiskTech100 categories

Earning fourth place in Chartis' analysis of the world's top 100 risktech vendors, SAS also scored category wins for Risk and Finance Integration, IFRS 9 and Trade-Based AML

CARY, N.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis Research has again declared SAS a top risk and compliance technology provider in the Chartis RiskTech100® for 2022. The annual report is internationally renowned as the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major risktech players. SAS is notably the only vendor to earn a top 5 rank each year since the RiskTech100's 2005 inception, this year ranking No. 4 overall and winning three solution categories:

Risk and Finance Integration. The separation of SAS' technical platform from its business content delivers a modular, scalable approach to risk management that allows organizations to flexibly respond to shifting business needs and regulations without changing underlying architecture.

IFRS 9. SAS' solutions for IFRS 9 and CECL are designed to be extensible for stress testing or capital planning. Further, SAS' strategic development around asset and liability management and balance sheet management dovetails with the finance industry's trend toward holistic risk assessment and scenario-based risk management.

FinCrime – Trade-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Beyond enabling financial institutions to digitize, modernize and automate processes that were once manual and paper-driven, SAS' solution has replaced more than 100 manual trade risk rules with a hybrid fraud/AML model that has performed at an 85% accuracy rate for greater consistency and efficiency.

"SAS' year-on-year recognition as a Top 5 RiskTech100 leader for 16 years running is unmatched, reflecting deep industry expertise and solutions that help its customers adapt amid ever-changing risks," said Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis. "SAS' embrace of cloud-native architectures and its differentiated approach, offering an array of solutions on a centralized, unified risk and finance platform, aim to simplify deployments, business processes and decisioning across the enterprise. These contribute to SAS' strength in the RiskTech100."

SAS® Risk Stratum delivers an integrated risk management foundation, establishing a single source of the truth, along with a role-specific user experience, across SAS' risk solutions. The platform has solutions for asset and liability management, governance and compliance, model risk management, IFRS 9/CECL, IFRS 17, regulatory capital, Solvency II and stress testing.

"SAS' risk management solutions are integrated by design, sharing common components and specific domain rich risk and finance content," said Troy Haines, Senior Vice President and Head of the Risk Management Division at SAS. "This modern, integrated architecture enables customers to quickly address a range of complex business problems at scale. This includes enterprise modeling and decisioning, asset liability management, climate risk stress testing and other computationally heavy regulatory risk problems."

In addition to receiving high rankings in the Chartis RiskTech100, SAS is a category leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Model Risk Management, 2021. SAS is also the recent recipient of four 2021 Risk Technology Awards from Risk.net, winning the following product-of-the-year categories: enterprisewide stress testing, regulatory capital calculation, consumer credit modeling and IFRS 9.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

