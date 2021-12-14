INVESTING IN THIS OFFERING CARRIES A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK.

Streamline USA, Inc. ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF CRYPTOCURRENCY SHARES PAYMENT OPTION FOR ITS QUALIFIED REG. A+ - TIER 2 OFFERING

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec.14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Steamline USA, Inc., which achieved S.E.C. qualification of its Reg. A+ - Tier 2 offering, announces that purchases of shares may be made with various payment options, including with selected cryptocurrency. The payment options may be viewed at the investor portal on the company's project website at www.streamusa-investors.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT - Hollywood, California - Streamline USA, Inc. is registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The S.E.C. EDGAR CIK file number is: 0001877566.

The full EDGAR file may be viewed by clicking here.

The project website is at www.streamusa-investors.com.

On November 9, 2021, at 9 a.m. EST, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission qualified the Reg. A+ - Tier 2 Form 1-A offering of the company.

The notice of qualification and the corresponding offering circular may be viewed at the 'Reg. A+' tab on the project website. The documents may be downloaded at no charge.

Company officials have, in addition, posted the Second Amended Reg. D Offering Memorandum on the investor portal tab of the project website. The document may be downloaded at no charge.

Any language, graphics, images, photographs or logos shown on this press release are provided strictly for informational, orientation and entertainment purposes.

Any summary language on the company history and mission statements are merely summaries and should not take the place of any language that is contained within the four corners of the offering documents.

Unless contained strictly within the four corners of an offering document, investors should wholly ignore anything else on this website in making an investment decision.

The filer support company for the project is OTC 251, Inc. - Wall Street, New York City - www.otc251.com.

The shares fulfillment and distribution company for the project is STR Capital, Inc. - Wall Street, New York City.

The project legality opinion letter counsel, escrow agent, and project general counsel is Vic Devlaeminck, Attorney/CPA.

The project technology manager is Weston Willett, OTC 251, Inc. - Wall Street, New York City.

The project Tier 2 auditor is Lama Najib, CPA, Procyon Financial, LLC.

INVESTING IN ANY OFFERINGS CARRIES A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK.

Tony Ramos tony@otc251.com +1 212-618-1557

