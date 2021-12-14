Sincro Expands Partnership with SpinCar – Activates Automated 360° WalkArounds for over 3,000 U.S. Auto Dealers

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive digital marketing leader Sincro and SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive engagement software, announced today an expanded strategic partnership that brings automated 360° WalkArounds to more than 3,000 U.S. auto dealers. Through a direct integration between SpinCar's SpinBuilder CV platform and Sincro's website platform, static vehicle images will be automatically converted into interactive vehicle walkarounds for all eligible dealers. Virtual 360° walkarounds increase trust and transparency by empowering shoppers to explore every aspect of a vehicle directly from their laptop, tablet, or mobile device.

The Virtual 360° tours enable car shoppers to rotate, pan, or zoom in on every detail of a vehicle's exterior. With the expanded Sincro integration, all dealers subscribed to Sincro's mid- and high-tier website packages will now be able to augment vehicle images with a complete 360° viewing experience. Shoppers can access the enhanced experience directly from the vehicle details page (VDP) of the dealer's website. Sincro also integrates with SpinCar's full suite of digital merchandising solutions. Dealers subscribing to SpinCar's premium products can take advantage of additional merchandising features, including panoramic views of a vehicle's interior, interactive hotspots that highlight key vehicle details, VIN-specific feature showcases, damage tags and undercarriage images, as well as access to merchandising performance reports and detailed shopper behavioral data.

"SpinCar's advanced merchandising platform delivers an enhanced shopping experience for prospective car buyers, which means greater engagement and conversions for dealers," said Jason Jewert, Vice President of Strategy and Solutions at Sincro. "Sincro and SpinCar share a passion for improving the vehicle shopping process and we have seen the impact that digital merchandising technology has on driving business meaningful results. We're excited to bring this new capability to our customers while continuing to work with SpinCar to introduce new innovations and experiences for consumers and dealers alike."

"Sincro has established itself as a trusted provider to the auto industry, delivering proven technology solutions that enhance the car shopping experience and dealership performance," said Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-Founder and CEO. "Enhanced digital showrooms powered by exceptional digital merchandising technology are critical for dealer success in today's era of always-on, connected shoppers. Our expanded partnership with Sincro will provide even more auto retailers with access to interactive digital engagement solutions that optimize the shopping journey."

About Sincro

Sincro, anAnsira company, provides auto dealers a seamless approach to digital marketing brought to life by intelligent technology, expert services, and powerful strategic insight. Sincro solves complex marketing problems for retailers through offerings that include a modern digital storefront, coordinated omnichannel marketing campaigns, local search strategies, and consulting. Sincro is the leading provider of local marketing services and technologies for automotive clients, driving more than 83 million monthly unique visitors through a cross channel landscape. For more, visit SincroDigital.com.

About SpinCar

SpinCar offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry's most advanced platform for digital automotive merchandising. The company's suite of products builds trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to car shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar's proprietary shopper behavioral data and digital technology applications enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyper-personalized interactions across the entire car buying journey. To date, the company has delivered more than 2 billion shopper interactions across more than 40 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com .

