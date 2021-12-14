Rumble Severs Business Ties with Unruly Group and Tremor International (TRMR) The decision comes after Unruly and Tremor demanded censorship of nationally syndicated TV and radio host Dan Bongino

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video platform Rumble announced the termination of its relationship with the Unruly Group and Tremor International after they attempted to censor Dan Bongino, the host of a nationally syndicated radio show and a Fox News television program. This decision reaffirms Rumble's commitment to a free and open internet by hosting a variety of viewpoints on topics of public interest.

"Tremor's attempt to censor Dan Bongino violated Rumble's core principles," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Shadowy activists may not like what Dan Bongino has to say, but Rumble will always encourage open debate without taking sides. That is why Rumble decided to terminate its contract with Tremor. We won't tolerate politicized attempts to cancel creators."

Citing vague complaints from unnamed "partners," Tremor attempted to censor Bongino by removing advertisements from his websites and Rumble's hosted video player. The company provided no proof or examples of the allegedly "fake covid information" that was the source of the complaints, instead expecting Rumble to bow to the demands of a few anonymous censors. Tremor wanted ads removed from Bongino's pages even though YouTube and many other sites monetize Bongino's content.

Rumble gave Tremor the opportunity to provide examples of violations of Rumble's content policies, but the group failed to do so. Accordingly, Rumble terminated its relationship with the company.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video distribution platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. The company recently announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

