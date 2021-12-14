PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., Prepares for Change in Construction Paradigm, Appoints New Sales Leadership

ELKRIDGE, Md., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffolding systems for today's construction environment, has tapped three industry veterans to lead enterprise-wide sales efforts as the nation prepares for the first sizable investment in infrastructure construction in decades:

Klaus Wyld, senior vice president of formwork sales at PERI Formwork Systems, Inc.

Klaus Wyld has been promoted to senior vice president of formwork sales. Since 2003, he has held various positions throughout his time with PERI, including design engineer, sales engineer, and sales manager. Wyld most recently held the positions of vice president of sales for the Building South division and interim vice president of civil. As a PERI veteran with experience in design and sales, Wyld brings expertise in understanding customer needs and market trends. In his new role, Wyld will help PERI reach strategic objectives, develop key accounts, and lead formwork sales nationally.

Joe Capozzi has been appointed vice president of civil and industrial sales. Capozzi brings more than 35 years of construction experience in the Northeast region and 24 years focused on the formwork industry.

Rich DelGiacco will continue in his role as vice president of sales for the Building North division. DelGiacco is the longest-tenured PERI USA employee, having been with PERI for nearly 40 years. He began his career at the original Elkridge office as a design engineer. His industry experience and ability to forge long-standing relationships has resulted in decades of successful business between PERI and its most valued customers.

Both Capozzi and DelGiacco will report to Wyld.

"Klaus, Joe, and Rich's combined experience and wealth of industry knowledge make them the perfect team to lead our sales efforts. Their ability to advise current customers and forge relationships with new ones will ensure we continue to deliver what we call the PERI Experience. It is something that sets us apart as a preferred supplier of formwork and scaffolding," said Strydom Groenewald, CEO of PERI USA. "Moreover, the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act constitutes a substantial investment in improving the nation's ports, airports, railways, roads, and bridges. Each one of these endeavors requires the use of safe, reliable formwork and scaffolding systems for concrete construction. The PERI USA team is prepared to deliver the optimal solutions to fulfill that investment."

Wyld, DelGiacco, and Capozzi assumed their new roles effective November 1, 2021.

About PERI Formwork Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Elkridge, MD, PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., is a leading manufacturer and provider of formwork and scaffolding systems that help to bring some of North America's tallest and most challenging structures to life. With 11 locations across the U.S. and more than 450 employees, PERI's expertly engineered products enable contractors, builders, engineers, and architects to construct buildings in a safer, faster, and more efficient manner. PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., is part of PERI AG, which is based in Weissenhorn, Germany. With more than 9,400 employees worldwide, the company operates more than 60 subsidiaries and 160 warehouse locations across the globe.

