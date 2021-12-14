The Ohio Internet Exchange (Ohio IX) Deploys Arista Switch Platforms to Build Next-Generation, High-Performance Network

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Internet Exchange (Ohio IX) has seen a 300% increase in network traffic utilization over the past year, largely due to the addition of key content providers such as Amazon, Netflix, Cloudflare, Fastly and more. Ohio IX has been adding on average two new members per month in the same 12-month span. To support its network traffic demands, the Ohio IX has deployed new industry-leading network switch platforms to further enhance the value of the Internet Exchange for current and future Ohio IX members.

The Ohio Internet Exchange (Ohio IX) has deployed an Arista switching platform to enhance value for it's participants.

The organization chose the ultra high-performance Arista 7060 and 7280R switches because they deliver a rich choice of interface speed and density to best meet Ohio IX's content and provider peering growth requirements. The Arista platform also allows for the ability to increase the number of available 10Gbps and 25Gbps ports, augment 100Gbps services, all of which serve to increase participation and promote higher traffic levels at the Internet Exchange points operated by Ohio IX.

"We are thrilled to build our network infrastructure with Arista switch platforms at Ohio IX, which are helping us address increasing demand and add greater value to our membership," said Jason Gintert, board member and CTO of Ohio IX. "Optimizing with the Arista solution will allow us to achieve our core mission of interconnecting networks throughout the region while reducing costs and improving performance–benefiting the Ohio Internet community and beyond."

Deploying the new Arista switches provides the Internet Exchange the capacity to support up to 20Tbps of total throughput in the exchange fabric, nearly 3x the amount of the previous infrastructure, which affords the Ohio IX much more room for its unprecedented growth. "We're excited to partner with the Ohio Internet Exchange to bring innovation, scalability, flexibility and performance to their network as their members' needs continue to increase," said Chris Kane, Systems Engineering Lead at Arista Networks.

"Internet growth for businesses and residential alike are driven by demand for online content around the world," said Doug Payauys, Ohio IX Board Chair. "The Ohio IX continues to bring excellent value in Ohio and the region by providing our members' networks with ultra-low latency access to global content locally on equipment that supports our growth and reliability standards."

About Ohio IX

Ohio IX is a not-for-profit corporation that operates an Internet Exchange led by an experienced group of network and business professionals from prominent businesses throughout Ohio. Ohio IX provides internet and network-based businesses to connect confidently to a professional and responsive local Internet exchange. The Ohio IX member community of peers is a strong, dependable, and diverse group of organizations dedicated to improving Ohio's internet through collaboration and cooperation. For more information, please visit https://ohioix.net or follow Ohio IX on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Chris Cameron

Email: info@ohioix.net

Phone number: (740) 203-3533

View original content:

SOURCE Ohio IX