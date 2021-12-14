Top U.S. and U.K. companies were ranked across equity, efficiency, and transparency in their hiring process based on Hired's data; Insider, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Cisco, Zendesk, and Skyscanner included among 65 top employers

Hired Releases "2021 List of Top Employers Winning Tech Talent" Top U.S. and U.K. companies were ranked across equity, efficiency, and transparency in their hiring process based on Hired's data; Insider, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Cisco, Zendesk, and Skyscanner included among 65 top employers

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hired , the leading AI-driven hiring marketplace that matches tech and sales talent with top companies, has released its new annual report: " Hired's 2021 List of Top Employers Winning Tech Talent ." The report lists the top 10 small, medium, and large companies winning tech talent in the U.S. and U.K. respectively. Unlike Hired's former Brand Health Report – released in Q4 between 2017 and 2020 and focused on candidates' perceptions about employers – this new report evaluates companies on value-driven metrics based on data from thousands of interactions occurring daily between recruiters and candidates on Hired's marketplace.

Hired evaluated employers on its marketplace against three core pillars essential to a successful employer brand – especially in today's candidate-driven and competitive hiring market. For each pillar – equity, efficiency, and transparency – Hired collected and analyzed specific criteria and metrics based on its proprietary marketplace data between October 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021.

Hired found that the top companies recognized in the report were successful in attracting and retaining talent due to how well they approached these three core pillars.

1. Equity: Hired analyzed data on how many underrepresented candidates companies interviewed and hired. The top performing companies are significantly above average metrics and prioritize diversity and equity throughout their hiring process.

The top companies made 23% of interview requests to underrepresented candidates on average, compared to the overall average (among all companies evaluated) of 14%.

The listed companies also made 35% of job offers to underrepresented candidates on average, compared to the overall average of 12%.

2. Efficiency: Hired analyzed data based on how efficient companies are in interviewing and navigating candidates throughout the hiring processes. It revealed that the top companies hire faster, receive more responses from candidates due to tailored outreach, and have higher interview and final offer acceptance rates compared to overall averages.

The average time to hire among the top companies is 36 days, compared to the overall average of 40 days.

The listed companies are highly successful in their candidate outreach, seeing an astounding 84% response rate on average from talent.

Job offer acceptance rates from candidates are also higher than the overall average for the top companies, with 79% of candidates accepting on average.

3. Transparency: Hired analyzed data based on how transparent companies are in terms of indicating equitable salaries or salary bands during the hiring process. The top ranking companies demonstrated the least variation in the salary amounts shared with candidates for a given position.

Among the top companies, salaries indicated during interviews only deviated from expected, average salaries for a given role by 11%, compared to the overall average of 16%. This means the highest-performing companies are more transparent, sharing the same or similar salary with candidates they interview for the same position.

"After a turbulent year of high employee turnover and fierce competition for top talent, we want to recognize companies that have exceptionally navigated this demanding and quickly evolving hiring market," said Josh Brenner, CEO of Hired. "In this first-of-its-kind report, we put a spotlight on the employers who have attracted top tech talent by prioritizing three critical core values – equity, efficiency, and transparency. We hope to inspire other employers and HR professionals to focus on these key areas as well to successfully engage and bring in the best candidates, while driving accountability in hiring processes. This report also illuminates which employers are nailing the recruitment process from start to finish for tech talent."

Here are the top small, medium-sized, and large businesses across the U.S. and U.K.:

In the U.S:

Top small business: Octane

Top medium-sized business: Sittercity

Top enterprise: Insider, Inc.

In the U.K.:

Top small business: Thriva

Top medium-sized business: Smart Pension

Top enterprise: Tesco

To access the full report, visit " Hired's 2021 List of Top Employers Winning Tech Talent ."

About Hired

Hired is the largest AI-driven marketplace matching tech and sales talent with the world's most innovative companies. Backed by the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, The Adecco Group, Hired combines intelligent job matching with unbiased career counseling to help people find a job they love and reach their full potential. By providing accurate, real-time information, access to equal opportunity, efficiency, and transparency, the Hired platform serves as the backbone for hiring managers, recruiters, and C-level executives to surface the best matching talent and build ambitious, diverse teams.

Hired is committed to building equity in the hiring process through a more representative talent pool, using diversity goals, customized assessments, and salary bias alerts to help remove unconscious bias when hiring. For more information, visit hired.com .

