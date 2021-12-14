Health in Motion Network and Hayat Pharmacy Announce Strategic Partnership The Collaboration Redefines Pharmacy Practice and Care Management Innovation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health in Motion Network (HIMN) and Hayat Pharmacy have entered into a strategic affiliation to deliver elevated, patient care services through a community pharmacy setting. Hayat Pharmacy, an award-winning pharmacy group of 19 pharmacies based in Milwaukee, WI, will support patients using HIMN's proprietary platform. The comprehensive platform provides pharmacists and patients centralized access to personalized health information, including medical records, lab results, and health devices, and an easy and secure way to communicate. Patients benefit from a better care experience, enhanced through personalized engagement.

HIMN and Hayat share missions to evolve healthcare by positioning pharmacists as healthcare providers, using their clinical expertise to provide patients with an empowered experience via personalized health data and care and in-person and digital engagement. The importance of the work is underscored by Wisconsin's recent legislative codification of pharmacists' eligibility to be reimbursed for medical services delivered in collaboration with physicians. As recognized providers, pharmacists serve patients who may otherwise struggle to access care, through such functions as medication therapy management and diabetes management.

Cathy Kuhn, HIMN's Chief Pharmacy Officer, comments, "Our partnership with Hayat represents everything about where healthcare is and should be going. It combines best-inindustry pharmacy care with advanced, easy-to-use technology. The results are improved clinical outcomes and pharmacist and patient experiences."

Speaking for Hayat, founder, CEO and clinical pharmacist Hashim Zaibak, notes, "We have always been focused on delivering an exceptional care experience for patients, with services that far exceed medication dispensing and counseling. Through HIMN's comprehensive platform, we can even more effectively reach patients, improve our efficacy and efficiency as a practice, and demonstrate the viability of this model throughout the healthcare system." Hayat is respected in the industry, twice recognized as the Health Mart Pharmacy of the year, the only repeat winner in the award's history. Zaibak is currently a vice president of the National Community Pharmacists Association.

Dimmy Sokhal, Hayat Chief Clinical Officer, has been integral to efforts in Wisconsin to enhance pharmacists' recognition and reimbursement as healthcare providers. She says, "Effective pharmacy care is patient-focused and hands-on. We work closely with patients to identify their most urgent clinical needs, and provide individualized support. It makes sense, from a workflow standpoint, to enable pharmacists to practice to the top of their licensure, partnering with physicians and other providers. Ultimately, patients are the priority and the beneficiaries."

Says Ray Shealy, HIMN President and Chief Innovation Officer, "Collaborations like these are game-changers for community-focused, personalized healthcare. This is truly at the point of care, leveraging the most highly skilled and underutilized group of providers, pharmacists. The nexus point for this innovation is a focused digital health solution for patient connectivity." HIMN and Hayat together reflect the vanguard of what a calibrated blend of clinical acumen and technological advancement can accomplish. The affiliation is key to HIMN's ongoing national rollout and partnership strategy. For Hayat, delivering HIMN's platform to patients is consistent with their commitment to comprehensive patient care.

