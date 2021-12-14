Haydenfilms Institute Announces Top Twenty in Screenwriting Festival

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haydenfilms is proud to announce the top 20 finalists in their first ever Screenwriting Festival, scheduled to take place January 14-16, 2022. The competition offers writers of pilots, screenplays and shorts the opportunity to interact with a panel of industry professionals and win up to $10,000.

Reda Mustafa representative, winner of the Haydenfilms 3.0 Online Film Festival for

Haydenfilms is proud to announce the top 20 semi-finalists in their 1st Screenwriting Festival and win up to $10,000 .

"We've been thrilled reading through the screenplays," Haydenfilms Founder and President, Hayden Craddolph says. "There are so many talented people out there that just need a little validation or support. We are so excited to provide that."

The winner of the screenplay and pilot category will not only win $10,000, but also an industry development meeting with BondIt Media Capital, a company that provides financing options for media projects and producers. BondIt has worked with films featuring Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, Megan Fox, Liam Neeson and Bruce Willis helping to provide loans and financing which made production of the movies possible.

Judges for the final event January 14-16 will include Hayden Craddolph of HFI; James R. (Doc) Ogden, Board of Directors Council for Retail and Sales at DeSales University; Michelle Lehman, Director for Student and Client Services at Alvernia University's O'Pake Institute; Johnny Ray Gill, former Haydenfilms Online Film Festival winner, actor and producer; Shelley Dennis, writer for "The Conners" on ABC; Reda Mustafa former Haydenfilms Online Film Festival winner, award-winning writer, director and producer; and filmmaker, director Doug Bresler known for founding the animation production studio Doogtoons.

The event is scheduled to take place at Alvernia University's CollegeTowne facility at 401 Penn St. in Reading, Pennsylvania and will include a live stream of the event on Sunday, January 16 to allow viewers from all over the world to join in the Shark Tank-style critiques of these pilots, screenplays and shorts.

The top ten short film finalists, competing for the final four spots, each garnering a $1,000 prize were announced on December 3 and include Kevin Machate, Greg Fusco, Kyle Friedman, Tatiana Skyy, Seanen Palermo, Montgomery Burt, Will Berry, Larry Collins, Ryan Reece and K.C. Connolly.

The top twenty finalists for the screenplay and pilot category are: Christopher Buonopane, B K, Xavier Burgin, John Ravitz, Johnny Zito, Joseph Ferrante, Will Berry, Ray O'Conor, Sarah Mease, Wally Marzano-Lesnevich, Tash Polczinski, Jezabel Montero, Dabney Jackson, Mike Reid, John T. Frederick, Emilio Santín, Jarek Marszewski, Brian W. Smith, Matt Lewis, and Quinton Buxton.

Details concerning the live stream will be announced on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

"It's an honor to work with all of these established and respected judges as well as a company like BondIt to support independent filmmakers," Craddolph says. "We hope people in the community will also get excited about these artists and their work. You never know who could be the next monster talent in movies, especially with all the viewing options today. This contest could potentially lead to something huge and it's happening right here. More than ever, the biggest and most brilliant successes are happening independently and locally and we're offering people the opportunity to be part. We sincerely hope you'll join us."

Since 2001, Haydenfilms has been empowering filmmakers, writers, actors and producers through programs and competitions. In 2004, Haydenfilms hosted the world's first online film festival and has been known since as a champion of independent filmmakers. Haydenfilms also functions as an institute, bringing educational opportunities to communities near and far. HFI plans to announce a call for entries for the 5.0 Festival in January 2022.

For more information, contact:

Jessica Novak

201-919-4070

jnovak@haydenfilmsintitute.org

9999 Hamilton Blvd. Suite 230

Breinigsville, PA 18031

www.haydenfilmsinstitute.org

Haydenfilms Institute Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haydenfilms LLC