Fingerpaint Acquires London-Based Data and Analytics Firm Engage, Solidifying Its Global Footprint

The acquisition will bolster Fingerpaint's omnichannel offering, data and analytics capabilities, and global presence.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. and LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint, biopharma's global commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions, announced it acquired Engage, a London-based, award-winning, data and analytics–enabled healthcare marketing firm. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Fingerpaint Marketing)

Engage will expand Fingerpaint's European footprint and complement the company's current data and analytics expertise.

"Strengthening our global infrastructure is reflective of the diversified biopharma industry we serve worldwide," said Ed Mitzen, founder of Fingerpaint. "Our combined global omnichannel marketing solutions guided by—and rooted in—data will further Fingerpaint's position as a transformative digital partner to biopharma's commercialization needs."

Mary McGregor and Dave Chandler, both founders and managing partners of Engage, will continue to lead day-to-day operations.

"Integrating into Fingerpaint will allow us to leverage its award-winning creative and digital talent and maximize omnichannel campaigns as we continue to work with global brands at every stage of the commercialization process," said McGregor.

"Combining our expertise with Fingerpaint's will create best-in-class, performance-based digital capabilities for clients across the company's integrated firms," said Chandler.

Knox Lane, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, is a strategic investor in Fingerpaint.

"Engage will help expand the data and analytics capabilities the industry has come to expect from Fingerpaint, biopharma's leading commercialization partner," said Shamik Patel, partner at Knox Lane.

Engage joins integrated Fingerpaint firms MedThink, a company that empowers healthcare providers through medical communications; Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business; 1798, a market access and commercialization firm that specializes in healthcare consulting services, including patient and provider access services; and Photo 51, a consultancy focused solely on advanced therapeutics, such as gene and cell therapies.

About Fingerpaint:

Independent by design and built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is biopharma's global commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. At its core is an award-winning global team of more than 700 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

Fingerpaint was named 2021 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at Fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Engage:

Engage, a Fingerpaint company, is a London-based, award-winning, data and analytics–enabled healthcare marketing firm. It delivers global omnichannel marketing solutions powered by advanced data insights to deliver customer engagement strategies, content and tech development, campaign deployment, and real-time performance analysis.

Media Contact:

fingerpaint@jonesworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fingerpaint