Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Seth Blackley and Chief Financial Officer John Johnson will participate in an upcoming investor conference.

th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference virtually on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET . A live audio-only webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at Mr. Blackley and Mr. Johnson will present at the 40Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference virtually onat. A live audio-only webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/ . An audio replay will also be available shortly after the event.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

