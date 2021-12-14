Crazy Maple Studio: Empowering Non-Binary Love Interests

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Maple Studio, the mobile-first publisher of interactive and serial fiction, today announces readers can now choose non-binary love interests by both pronoun and characteristics in their newest original "Bound to You."

Available on the interactive fiction app Chapters,

While other platforms and formats have offered up characters that are bisexual or non-binary, this is the first time players can choose pronouns for their love interests on an interactive mobile platform.

Empowering players is the heart of the Chapters app experience. Along with choosing their story's path, players have long had choices over race, hair color, fashion and more...

"'Bound to You' is Crazy Maple Studio's first original narrative in several years. It seems befitting to our commitment to create engaging and equitable narratives that we would empower pronoun choices for love interests," said Joey Jia, CEO, Crazy Maple Studio.

"Bound to You," is a murder mystery set in a BDSM sex club world. The serial fiction will drop chapters throughout December exclusively in the Chapters app, the home of interactive serial fiction for Crazy Maple Studio. Chapters will drop three chapters at a time until the story comes to its seductive conclusion in chapter 20 at the conclusion of 2021. "Bound to You" is written and published by Crazy Maple Studio.

Kate Tucker Fahlsing and Shruti Swaminathan who serve as Co-Directors of Creative Strategy for Chapters, lead the release.

"By letting players customize the gender presentation and pronouns of their Love Interest, Chapters hopes to open up the world of romance to people of all identities," said Swaminathan.

"I'm excited to see one of our endeavors to make Chapters game even more inclusive realized," added Fahlsing.

The Chapters app is available on iOS and Google: https://bit.ly/DownloadChaptersApp

About Crazy Maple Studio

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Crazy Maple Studio is a global innovator in creating mobile serialized fiction and narrative gaming communities for storytellers, readers, listeners, and players. With more than 40 million global downloads, 1,200 authors, and translations into 13 languages, Crazy Maple Studio believes everyone has a story to tell and supports both independent and award-winning authors to their most ardent fans. Crazy Maple Studio apps blend animation, music, sound effects, and gamification for an immersive reading experience. Founded in 2017 with the launch of "choose your own narrative" app "Chapters Interactive Stories," followed by "Spotlight," Crazy Maple Studios continues to innovate in new genres such as romance, with "Kiss" and thriller app "Scream". "Chapters: Interactive Stories," "Kiss, "Spotlight," and "Scream" are all available in iOS and Android. More information: https://crazymaplestudios.com/

