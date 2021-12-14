Coalfire Bolsters Leadership Team with New CFO and CRO

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global security pioneer Coalfire named Dennis Schumacher to the position of chief financial officer and established a new C-level position with the appointment of Chris Kloes as chief revenue officer (CRO).

"After celebrating our 20th year, surpassing 1,000 employees, and breaking all revenue records, Coalfire's executive leadership is focused on our clients' security and compliance future," said CEO Tom McAndrew. "With Chris and Dennis on the team, we're poised to continue our growth through the integration of services and solutions, and to lead our industry into today's new era of enlightened risk management and cybersecurity transformation."

Prior to an extensive Silicon Valley IT career, Kloes comes to Coalfire from Unisys (NYSE: UIS). He rose through the ranks at Unisys to become VP of Security in 2019, leading the go-to-market, consulting, and professional services across the company's cybersecurity portfolio.

"I'm very excited to serve in the new position of CRO," said Kloes. "Coalfire stands out from the competition by aligning customers' business and cyber strategies. With services covering the entire security lifecycle, spanning design, build, and managed services, Coalfire is uniquely positioned to help our clients accelerate their time-to-market and reduce cyber risk."

Schumacher spent over twenty-five years in a variety of finance, accounting, M&A, and operational leadership roles in North America, Europe, and Asia with world-class IT Services companies, such as Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Avanade, and most recently CompuCom Systems, Inc., where he served as chief financial officer.

"It's an honor for me to join such a strong company and leadership team, and to become part of a corporate culture committed to both the success of our customers and the success of our employees," said Schumacher. "I'm looking forward to helping our leadership team scale the business through multiple channels and continuing to build the Coalfire brand."

CFO Schumacher earned his business administration degree from James Madison University, and CRO Kloes received his bachelor's degree in political science and history from the University of California, Los Angeles.

