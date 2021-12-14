Bugcrowd CEO Ashish Gupta Wins Silver for Executive of the Year from Best in Biz Awards Gupta Recognized for Scaling Crowdsourced Cybersecurity Network into a Global Organization

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, the industry-leading crowdsourced cybersecurity platform, today announced that Bugcrowd Chief Executive Officer Ashish Gupta has been named a Silver Winner for Executive of the Year by Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

As Bugcrowd's CEO, Gupta has managed to scale the company into a global organization. In 2020, Gupta helped expand Bugcrowd's reach to 65 industry verticals in 29 countries. He also led Bugcrowd to its $30 million series D funding round during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the company's total funding to over $80 million.

In 2021, Gupta continued the great momentum and growth for Bugcrowd by partnering with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a federal agency under the Department of Homeland Security. Bugcrowd is working with CISA to launch its first federal civilian enterprise-wide crowdsourced vulnerability disclosure policy (VDP) platform in support of Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 20-01.

"I feel honored to receive this recognition from Best in Biz for all the hard work our team at Bugcrowd has done to build up the organization and deliver high-value, crowdsourced security services from around the globe," said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Bugcrowd. "We will continue to focus on our top priorities to further integrate our platform with our customers' security workflows; provide security expertise on-demand; and personalize the user experience."

This year marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards, with intense competition from more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes. Entrants spanned all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best-known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and local companies.

Winners of Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America. The 2021 judging panel included writers from the Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, USA Today, and WIRED, among others.

For a full list of gold, silver, and bronze winners in the Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners .

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the award-winning crowdsourced cybersecurity platform that evolves with emerging threats to help organizations secure innovation sooner. Bugcrowd sources and deploys the security skills organizations need—when they need them—so they can reduce risk faster with a global network of world-class security researchers and SDLC-integrated services. Top enterprises trust our platform for context-aware vulnerability and risk intelligence that's backed by expert ingenuity. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd enables organizations to rapidly uncover and fix vulnerabilities before they interrupt business. Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com .

