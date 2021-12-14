Artist and Architect Lawrence R. Armstrong Partners with Volonic to Launch "Artist Series" of Luxury Wireless Chargers

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawrence R. Armstrong, in partnership with Volonic , a luxury consumer technology company, today announced the launch of Volonic's "Artist Series" – the latest in the company's line of handcrafted wireless chargers. The Artist Series celebrates artists as creative trailblazers who "dare to imagine a more elegant, yet functional world," and joins Volonic's Aluminum and Grand Piano collections. Armstrong is the first artist to be commissioned for the Artist Series, and all proceeds from sales will be donated to charities and non-profit organizations of his choosing. His creations will be featured for a limited time.

The Volonic device that Armstrong used as canvas for his designs, the "Volonic Valet 3," is an elegant position-free wireless charging solution that powers Qi-enabled devices. Each Volonic Valet 3 that Armstrong designs is completely unique, and sold preconfigured with a high gloss white aluminum frame, 100% genuine leather top, white wall charger and 6ft USB-C cable. A short demonstration of Armstrong's work for the Volonic Artist Series can be seen at: https://youtu.be/61bsG57fAwc .

"My work, both in art and architecture, is an ongoing exploration of the concept of layers," said Lawrence R. Armstrong. "I have always been aware of and fascinated by layers in the natural and built environment. My inspiration for Volonic's Artist Series was the natural tension between the opposing forces of free form and precision."

"Lawrence R. Armstrong, is a world-renowned artist, architect, business leader, and dear friend. We were excited when he accepted our request to debut the Artist Series," said Volonic CEO Shawn Dougherty. "As we pull in different artists to design for this series, each will encourage us to view the world, our cultures and each other from a new and beautiful perspective."

The artist series collection can be viewed at https://volonic.com/collections/artist-series . More information on Armstrong's personal work as an artist can be found at www.lraart.com .

About Lawrence (Larry) R. Armstrong

Lawrence R. Armstrong is a world-renowned artist, architect and business leader. He is Chairman of Ware Malcomb, an international design firm that provides architecture, planning, interior design, civil engineering, branding and building measurement services to commercial real estate and corporate clients throughout the US, Canada, Mexico and Panama. He has been an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner, a multi-time OCBJ OC500 member of the most influential OC community leaders. With Ware Malcomb for over 30 years, and former CEO for over 25 years, Larry grew firm revenue by 40 times during his tenure as CEO. His lifelong fascination with layers drives his creative vision, and his exquisite art has been exhibited all over the world including Italy, Spain and Germany.

About Volonic

Volonic was created to make you take flight through the fusion of technology and fashionable works of art. To create a transformative experience that makes you see the world from a different perspective. We don't take shortcuts. We don't compromise. We don't settle for anything less than perfection because we have you in mind. We are here to inspire you. We serve a new generation of consumers who believe that beauty and elegance can live in the same space as technology and functionality. Take flight at www.volonic.com

