Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Patient Enrollment in Global Phase 2b Study of AR882

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company announced today patient enrollment in a global phase 2b study of AR882, its novel drug candidate. AR882 is a new uricosuric agent in clinical development for the management of hyperuricemia in patients with gout, including patients with chronic, refractory tophaceous gout.

"AR882 has the potential to be a game-changer in gout treatment," said Arthrosi CMO Robert T. Keenan, MD. "Gout is a chronic, progressive and debilitating disease. Despite available treatment options, current standards of care have been ineffective in controlling rising rates of the disease and associated patient morbidity. AR882 was designed to treat patients with chronic gout to achieve serum urate (sUA) levels below 6 mg/dL needed to control disease, and specifically to achieve a target below 5 mg/dL or 4 mg/dL to reduce flares and dissolve tophi."

The Phase 2b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center clinical study will enroll approximately 120 gout patients to assess safety and efficacy of AR882 or placebo. Study participants will receive treatment for up to 3 months to evaluate the efficacy of sUA reduction and safety. Approximately 30 clinical sites in the United States, Australia, and Taiwan are expected to participate.

"AR882 has the potential to address an unmet treatment need for patients with chronic gout, and we are excited to begin this Phase 2b clinical study," said Litain Yeh, PhD, President and CEO of Arthrosi Therapeutics. "With AR882 receiving its first IND clearance in 2020, we have efficiently moved our clinical program into the Phase 2b stage just one year later. I am incredibly proud of our team who initiated this efficacy trial and achieved first patient dosing within 2021."

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in San Diego, CA, in 2018 with a mission to create a revolutionary treatment option to target uric acid levels and reduce joint damage for people living with gout. With its vast therapeutic and treatment knowledge, Arthrosi has accumulated a comprehensive and robust intellectual property portfolio and impressive Phase 1 and Phase 2a data showing industry leading efficacy rates and superior safety profiles.

