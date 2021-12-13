U.S. Air Force Selects Leidos for Counter-Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Contract

RESTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Air Force to support the service's counter-small unmanned aerial system (C-sUAS) efforts. This single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a total estimated value of $82 million. It includes a one-year period, as well as four one-year options. Work will be performed at various CONUS locations.

"The complex and rapid proliferation of small, unmanned aircraft systems by adversaries presents new risks and challenges for our armed forces," said Will Johnson, Leidos Senior Vice President, Logistics and Mission Support. "We are proud to support the Air Force's mission to increase the operational capability of fielded and future C-sUAS equipment."

Through this contract, Leidos will support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and enhance the air base defender's capability to detect, identify, track and defeat small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). This will take place through a wide range of system and software maintenance, development, and deployment tasks. Leidos' innovation and agile technologies will play a critical role in enhancing base security capabilities, while enabling a fully connected defense solution to combat anticipated threats to air bases worldwide.

Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is one of six centers reporting to the Air Force Materiel Command and provides test and evaluation, life cycle management services and sustainment for every major Air Force weapon system.

