Stealth BioTherapeutics Provides Update On Clinical Stage Rare Disease Programs

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq:MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today reported an update on its clinical-stage rare disease programs.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Early data from a study of elamipretide and an exon-skipping phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO), a therapeutic class that has already garnered regulatory approval and commercialization, in the X-linked muscular dystrophy (mdx) mouse model, demonstrated that elamipretide in combination with the PMO significantly increased dystrophin expression in muscle to almost twice the levels observed following stand-alone treatment with the PMO. This may be due to improved mitochondrial bioenergetics augmenting the retainment/efficacy of the PMO. Additional studies are ongoing, and the Company hopes to present the data from these studies at a scientific conference next year. The Company is scheduled to meet with DCN to discuss its development plan for DMD later this month.

Barth syndrome. During a constructive Type A meeting to discuss next steps in the Barth syndrome development program, DCN signaled alignment with various design elements of a proposed new clinical trial. At DCN's recommendation, the Company will submit a Request for Advice on the protocol synopsis and expects written feedback from the Division within 45 days. DCN also expressed its willingness to consider other means of generating data supportive of potential approval under alternate pathways, which may require additional animal studies. The Company expects additional interactions with the Division early next year to explore the feasibility of DCN's suggestion.

nPMM. The Company remains on track to initiate NuPOWER, its Phase 3 clinical trial enrolling patients with pathogenic nuclear DNA mutations leading to mitochondrial myopathy (nPMM) with site initiation currently underway. This trial is enriched for the subgroup of patients who responded to elamipretide therapy in prior clinical trials.

"Our new preclinical data increases our optimism that elamipretide may help address the unmet need for therapies in DMD, and we look forward to discussing our development plan with DCN later this month following our recent constructive meeting on our Barth program," said Reenie McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer at Stealth. "We are also thrilled to be getting back into the clinic with our Phase 3 NuPOWER study, which we hope will offer therapeutic benefit to patients suffering from the severe exercise intolerance, visual dysfunction, and peripheral neuropathy associated with primary mitochondrial myopathy due to nuclear pathogenic mutations. Several patients affected by this disease are already participating in our expanded access program, and we hope to generate data to support an approval that will make elamipretide more broadly available for those suffering from this devastating disease."

