Point Pleasant Beach, NJ Pursues Digital Transformation

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in the seaside town of Point Pleasant Beach where officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. In 2020 the municipality partnered with GovPilot , a Hoboken, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software. Recently, officials have sought to improve citizen engagement, safety, and disaster resilience.

(PRNewsfoto/GovPilot)

Officials have worked with GovPilot to implement several digital capabilities and public facing forms to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials are initially utilizing GovPilot to process constituent concerns, and to process floodplain construction applications. Several digital services will be added in the near future including an extensive digital building and construction capability, business registrations, alarm registrations, FOIA requests, and others. Mayor Paul Kanitra pointed out that, "the various modules create a tremendous amount of collective efficiency which in turn results in convenient services and huge savings for taxpayers."

Point Pleasant has deployed GovPilot's Report-a-Concern feature, enabling residents to report non-emergency concerns such as a pothole directly via a digital form on the city website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly. "I am very excited about the usage of the report-a-concern feature", said Mayor Kanitra. "It helps us to quickly address concerns so we can improve safety and quality of life."

The municipality is also working with GovPilot on floodplain management . "For a shore town, resilience is critical. GovPilot's digital forms enable residents and contractors to easily apply for floodplain permits and the platform has proven essential to our ability to meet reporting requirements set by FEMA, the State of New Jersey, and the Community Ratings Service", said Michael Thulen Jr, Point Pleasant Beach's Construction Code official.

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with Point Pleasant Beach on digital transformation and flood resilience. Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to pursue digitization. In partnering with local governments nationally we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Point Pleasant Beach."

