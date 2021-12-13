InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for Plumbing Products (PHL-113)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a protective accessory for old water heaters and toilets to prevent leaking water from causing unwanted damage when replacing old equipment," said one of two inventors, from Schwenksville, Pa., "so we invented the PLUMBER'S SACK. Our design reduces the hassle, frustration and cost associated with leaks from various plumbing equipment and products."

The invention provides an effective way to enclose plumbing equipment that is being replaced or leaking. In doing so, it ensures that nearby paint, walls and flooring are protected against emanating liquids. As a result, it prevents damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for plumbing/HVAC contractors, trade workers and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations with company logos/names, sports motifs, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHL-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

