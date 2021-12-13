HARRY'S, INC. ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE LUMĒ, A DOCTOR-DEVELOPED PERSONAL CARE BRAND CREATED TO OFFER CONSUMERS BETTER SOLUTIONS FOR ALL-OVER BODY ODOR

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harry's, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lumē Deodorant, LLC, a doctor-developed, direct-to-consumer brand that offers all people highly effective, always safe products to manage odor wherever they experience it on their bodies. Created by Dr. Shannon Klingman, a board certified obstetrician gynecologist, Klingman discovered that external odor all over the body has the same root cause and developed Lumē to myth-bust the origin of all-over body odor and give all humans the confidence to live free from odor and self-doubt.

HARRY's Inc.

"I created Lumē because I knew women deserved better options to manage body odor. As a board certified gynecologist, many of my patients struggled with odor 'below the belt' and were told bacterial vaginosis was the likely cause. My medical training made me suspect that causes of odor were actually the same all over the body, including external odor below the belt, for both women and men. Years of research confirmed my hypothesis and led me to develop the first-ever all over body odor product that works by blocking the odor reaction anywhere it is applied on the body," said Lumē Founder and CEO, Shannon Klingman M.D. "I am thrilled to partner with the team at Harry's at this point in our company's journey. They are proven experts in scaling omni-channel personal care brands and they deeply understand and support our mission to disrupt the odor control market," she continued.

Recognizing that body odor--whether underarm, underboob or foot odor--has the same root cause, Lumē helps normalize body odor and its mandelic-acid powered deodorant products empower people to manage odor-causing reactions that happen on their skin. What started years ago as a quest to find an effective solution for "feminine" odor has become an opportunity to give consumers the confidence to control odor, anywhere on the body.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Lumē brand to help further our mission to create things people like more. Shannon and the Lumē team have developed a powerful brand that is normalizing all-over body odor," said Harry's Co-Founder and Co-CEO Andy Katz-Mayfield. "At Harry's, we've successfully scaled personal care businesses and are excited to partner with Lumē to help grow this business and continue to disrupt the body odor category by giving even more consumers access to Lume's innovative odor control products" he continued.

This is the first acquisition for Harry's Labs, the innovation engine within Harry's, Inc. Harry's Labs partners with leaders of fast-growing consumer brands that dare to create and deliver things people like more. Harry's Labs offers founders of acquired brands an opportunity to scale their brands with the support of Harry's unique expertise and infrastructure and the benefits of a community of fellow brand builders and a highly entrepreneurial culture. Brand leaders within Harry's Labs are given unique access to Harry's, Inc.'s proven expertise and infrastructure in brand development, design, direct to consumer marketing, sales, engineering, distribution, recruiting, finance, legal and more. Previously, Harry's Labs developed and launched several game-changing brands including Flamingo, Cat Person and Headquarters.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ABOUT HARRY'S, INC.

Harry's, Inc. builds and scales great consumer products brands by putting people first and delivering against real unmet consumer needs.

The company's flagship brand Harry's was founded by Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield in 2013. After successfully launching and scaling Harry's, Jeff and Andy saw an opportunity to bring their entrepreneurial expertise and Harry's internal resources to other CPG categories where the consumer has also been historically overlooked.

Today, Harry's, Inc. is comprised of Harry's, Flamingo, Cat Person, Headquarters and Harry's Labs, and employs more than 1,100 people across the U.S., U.K. Canada and Germany. Every Harry's, Inc. brand makes decisions with the customer top of mind and solves for areas in which they've been underserved.

As a company that wants to do good in the world, Harry's, Inc. is committed to putting its money where its mouth is. All Harry's, Inc. brands set aside 1% of sales to give to nonprofit organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HARRY'S