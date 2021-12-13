DISQO Names Yannis Pavlidis Vice President of Data Science and Analytics

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer insights platform DISQO today announced the appointment of Yannis Pavlidis as Vice President, Data Science and Analytics, reporting to Drew Kutcharian, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.

Data science innovator and Walmart veteran to expand role of data science in DISQO's platform



With data science at the center of DISQO's mission to build the most trusted platform that fuels brand growth, Pavlidis will lead the company's growing data science team. He will ensure that innovative data science methods and technologies are deployed within DISQO's expanding portfolio of solutions and products in market research and advertising measurement. As a member of DISQO's senior leadership team, he will also serve as a champion for data science and promote a data driven and experimentation culture within the company and across the industry as the consumer insights space continues to rapidly evolve.

"DISQO's approach to connecting consumer attitudes with their behaviors -- at scale and across all platforms -- provides a unique and exciting opportunity for me as a data science leader," said Pavlidis. "I look forward to working with Drew and our product and technology teams in building truly peerless solutions that enable our clients with actionable insights derived from cutting-edge products grounded in advanced data science."

Pavlidis comes to DISQO from Walmart where he was Senior Director of Data Science, Walmart eCommerce. While there, he built and led data science teams across various divisions, including Sam's Club, Walmart.com, Walmart Online Groceries and Walmart International. He joined Walmart in 2011, through the acquisition of OneRiot, where he was one of the early architects of the company's real-time search engine and social media behavioral platform. Prior, he was co-founder of Personity, a presence and availability company, which was acquired by Openwave in 2002.

"DISQO is rapidly expanding the scale and capabilities of our insights platform to help our clients keep pace with their customers and the totality of their brand experiences," said Kutcharian. "Yanni's background in improving customer experience and driving results with data science will further accelerate the work we're doing to enable our clients with platform-based solutions that improve their understanding of their customers while also increasing their speed, efficiency and growth in competitive markets."

Pavlidis will be expanding his new team and DISQO is hiring for a variety of data science roles .

About DISQO

DISQO is a consumer insights platform that offers products that connect insights about what people think and do across brand experiences and consumer journeys. Connecting brand sentiment and outcomes from a single source, DISQO enables clients to more deeply understand their customers and create a competitive advantage. DISQO's platform is built on complete, permission-based consumer data. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with 300 team members. Learn more at www.DISQO.com

