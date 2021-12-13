Brennan and Arch Purchase Eight Building Industrial Portfolio from National Foundry and Manufacturer of Automotive and Industrial Parts

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, in partnership with Arch Street Capital Advisors ("Arch"), acting on behalf of a capital partner, has announced the acquisition of a portfolio of eight industrial buildings totaling 1,633,716 square feet on 221.8 acres from a leading 100 year-old Tier 1 & Tier 2 critical parts supplier to the automotive, commercial truck, industrial, and agricultural industries. The buildings are utilized as foundries and will be leased back for 25 years. The properties are located in the Midwest and Southwest and are spread across six states.

"These foundry facilities are critical infrastructure assets to several industries, including automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company's customers include Daimler, Volvo, Caterpillar, John Deere, Ford, and General Motors," explained Michael W. Brennan, Chairman and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "We are excited to close on our ninth venture with the Arch Team and continue our longstanding partnership."

This transaction was sourced by Brennan's Corporate Real Estate Services (CRES) Division, created last year to assist corporations in supply chain reconfigurations and in their monetization of mission critical assets. CRES is led by Scott Gibler, its Executive Director. "The overriding mission of CRES is to help corporations solve needs that involve industrial real estate," commented Scott Gibler. "That mission is made possible by utilizing Brennan's national platform, capital resources, and property level know how."

"Ten years ago, we established our partnership with Brennan Investment Group to purchase mission critical single tenant industrial properties," said Gautam Mashettiwar, Senior Vice President of Arch. "In the aggregate, our partnership has acquired nearly 25 million square feet. We have built a strong and successful partnership with Brennan and look forward to continuing that relationship for many years to come."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

About Arch

Arch Street Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch specializes in assisting institutional investors with their real estate investment strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch has advised its capital partners on more than $8.5 billion of acquisitions, dispositions, and financings. Arch manages a diverse portfolio of investments across multiple sectors, including industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing and land.

For more information on Arch, go to www.archstreetcapital.com.

