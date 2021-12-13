Amazon-Focused Law Firm Meeting with Amazon Employees and Their Families Affected by Amazon's Refusal to Let Employees Leave Warehouse before the Tornado Struck

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- December 13, 2021: After reports that Amazon prohibited workers from leaving its' warehouse before the deadly tornado struck, the largest law firm in the world solely focused on Amazon issues is providing consultations in Edwardsville, Illinois on Tues., Dec. 14, 2021, to victims and their families.

On December 12 & 13, 2021, BusinessInsider.com, Independent.co.uk, the New York Post, the Daily Beast and others revealed that Amazon stopped employees from leaving its' warehouse and when the tornado struck the warehouse, people died in Amazon's warehouse collapse.

As a result, CJ Rosenbaum, AmazonEmploymentLaw.com, decided to immediately offer to help Amazon employees and their families in any way possible.

CJ stated that "if people want to know what their rights are under federal law, the least I can do is use my experience with Amazon, employment law, injury and, unfortunately, wrongful death litigation, to provide advice to anyone that wants to talk."

CJ Rosenbaum's flight lands in St. Louis at 8am on Dec. 14, 2021 and he will meet with anyone that wants to talk at the Townplace Suites hotel in Edwardsville, Illinois starting at 9am. Meetings can be scheduled by calling 212-256-1109 or people can just come to the hotel.

CJ Rosenbaum is the founding partner of Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., the largest firm in the world focused solely on Amazon. Their employment law website, AmazonEmploymentLaw.com provides information about discrimination and other areas of Employment Law and a history of cases against Amazon. CJ is an experienced trial lawyer and was also the Chairperson of the largest nationwide group of lawyers dedicated to Employees' Rights and successfully represented employees against Walmart, McDonalds, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Sears, the NYPD and other huge entities.

