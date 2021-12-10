SEMPRA INFRASTRUCTURE RECOGNIZED WITH AWARD OF EXCELLENCE IN LNG BY S&P GLOBAL PLATTS

- Sempra Infrastructure is advancing ECA LNG Phase 1 in Mexico, the only LNG export project in the world to achieve a final investment decision in 2020

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure today announced the company was presented with the Excellence in LNG Award at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards ceremony in New York. Sempra Infrastructure was selected in recognition of its operational excellence, exemplary corporate innovation, leadership and company performance in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) category.

"We are honored to receive this recognition. We are proud of the exemplary performance our team has shown, particularly during these challenging times and unprecedented circumstances for the energy industry," said Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure. "Our commitment to safety and excellence remains strong as we continue to work on facilitating the energy transition by being a leader in the responsible development of lower-carbon energy infrastructure along the LNG value chain in North America."

The category of Excellence in LNG is open to all players in the LNG value chain, including producers, buyers, portfolio players, traders, financial companies, shippers, and technology innovators.

Sempra Infrastructure has been developing LNG infrastructure for more than 15 years and has managed and operated more than 18 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG regasification capacity with an exemplary safety track record.

Last year, Cameron LNG, a Sempra Infrastructure joint venture, achieved a safety record of more than 89 million hours without a lost-time incident during construction and transition to operations of the three-train liquefaction facility. To date, Cameron LNG has exported more than 300 cargos of LNG to approximately 30 countries worldwide, helping our allies meet their need for lower-carbon energy.

Additionally, Sempra Infrastructure's liquefaction project in Mexico, ECA LNG Phase 1, was the only project in the world to achieve a final investment decision in 2020. ECA LNG Phase 1 construction activities are under way and to date, it has achieved 1 million hours worked without a recordable safety incident.

The S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards 2021 winners, chosen from more than 300 nominated companies and four dozen countries, were selected from each corresponding group of finalists by the Global Energy Awards' independent panel of judges.

About Sempra Infrastructure

At Sempra Infrastructure, we deliver energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of our assets in North America, we are dedicated to enabling the energy transition and beyond. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, championing people, resilient operations and social responsibility, our more than 2,000 employees develop, build and operate clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions, that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit www.SempraInfrastructure.com.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing, and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture, and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments, and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

