Free Albuquerque Community Health and Wellness Fair Hosted by Bridge to Health at Alamosa Community Center

Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Health, a New Mexico community health and wellness program, is hosting a free community health event in Albuquerque featuring health care services and community resources.

WHAT:           Free Community Health and Wellness Fair hosted by Bridge to Health offering free wellness testing and health screenings (including dental and vision), COVID-19 vaccinations, free healthy food giveaways, health insurance enrollment, fun activities for kids, and more. Visit bridgetohealth.com for more information.

WHEN:           10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021

WHERE:         Alamosa Community Center
                        6900 Gonzales Road, SW
                        Albuquerque, NM 87121

Free bus fares for seniors and students provided by City of Albuquerque ABQ Ride

SOURCE Bridge to Health

