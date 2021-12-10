Custom Color 3D Printing is excited to announce the official launch of Minikins at C2E2 in Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Color 3D Printing (Custom Color), the world's largest, most innovative 3D color printing service, is excited to announce the launch of Minikins. For the first time ever, consumers can now create realistic and fully personalized 3D figurines of themselves using only a selfie and the Minikins mobile app. Minikins takes figurines to a whole new level with the ability to personalize body features, poses and outfits. Minkins are perfect as a board game piece, personal action figure, desktop toy, trophy, wedding cake topper, or gift. At $20 for the small and $35 for the large, they are also easy on the pocketbook.

"We are amazed at the response from content creators and expect to announce major license deals early in 2022"

Custom color is actively working with leading studios, sports franchises and other content creators to fill the Minkins mobile app with costumes and outfits. "We are amazed at the response from content creators and expect to announce major license deals early in 2022," says Kent Mages, CEO Custom Color 3D Printing.

In addition to today's Minikins launch, the company is also unveiling its new Miniklone 3D scanning booth at C2E2. To celebrate, show attendees are being offered a free 3D scan and promotional showing pricing. Up to 4 people can be scanned at a time and Miniklones are available in 5", 7" and 9" sizes. It is a perfect way to create a C2E2 show memory – it is 3D desktop cosplay!

About: Custom Color 3D Printing is the world leader in high-volume 3D color printing helping consumer product companies produce high volumes of mass personalized 3D color products and parts. The Minikins mobile app is available for download at www.minikin.us.

CONTACT: Kent Mages, kent.mages@customcolor3d.com

