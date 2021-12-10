Bitt Stablecoin and Digital Wallet Go Live in Central America

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBB Pay, the stablecoin and digital payment infrastructure developed by global fintech company, Bitt, has been publicly launched by the government-owned National Bank of Belize (NBB) in that Central American country.

NBB Pay users can now download and sign up to use the Bitt-developed digital wallet and stablecoins to make financial customer-to-customer, customer-to-business and business-to-business transactions, pay bills and offer secure e-commerce transactions for merchants and customers.

CEO of Bitt, Brian Popelka said, "As global leaders in the national digital currency industry, the Bitt team is very pleased to witness another public launch of one of our fintech solutions; this time for the benefit of the people of Belize. NBB Pay was proudly built by Bitt to be fully interoperable with current and future financial ecosystems including digital currencies, stablecoins, digital currencies and blockchains used by other licensed financial institutions and e-government."

Through its modular Digital Currency Management System (DCMS), Bitt offers complete fintech solutions for financial institutions, monetary authorities, and governments to integrate their existing core banking and back-office software, accounting systems, other payments applications and wallets with digital monetary instruments, namely stablecoins and CBDCs. NBB selected the solutions which would best equip the institution and its customers for the future of digital financial transactions.

NBB Pay is Bitt's first deployment of its DCMS in Central America. Two central banks and over 50 financial institutions across eight other countries currently employ Bitt's DCMS. The digital currency leader's innovative technology will be deployed in five additional countries within the next six months.

About Bitt

Bitt is a global financial technology company that provides digital currency and stablecoin solutions to central banks, financial institutions, governments, and ecosystem participants worldwide. With a staff of over 60 highly skilled professionals from around the world, Bitt is at the forefront of financial innovation, with a specialization in central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins. The company's Digital Currency Management System (DCMS) leverages blockchain-based distributed ledger technology to introduce the benefits of the most efficient financial ecosystem to date. For more information about Bitt, please visit www.bitt.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bittglobal/

