THE VENETIAN RESORT LAS VEGAS TO CELEBRATE THE YEAR OF THE TIGER IN 2022

THE VENETIAN RESORT LAS VEGAS TO CELEBRATE THE YEAR OF THE TIGER IN 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas commemorates the lunar new year with a colossal art installation. In 2022 – the Year of the Tiger – the majestic feline will stand guard over The Waterfall & Atrium Gardens.

Rendering - Chinese New Year 2022 - Year of the Tiger - The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort celebrates Chinese New Year with colossal Year of the Tiger art installation.

To prepare for the traditional holiday, the resort's floral and horticulture department worked with a team of artisans from around the world. To ensure authenticity, they also consulted with a Feng Shui master, who recommends that guests walk clockwise around the tiger display three times to bring blessings of Heaven, Earth, and Mankind upon them.

"Chinese New Year is such a special event to our guests, that constructing and designing a scene that's not only authentic, but in grand Las Vegas fashion, has always been important," said Dana Beatty, director of floral and horticulture for The Venetian Resort. "We really pay attention to the details and take into account specifics to bring luck in 2022, but, more than all, we aim for it to be a spectacle our guests will never forget."

The entire resort participates in the Chinese New Year celebration, including the casinos, restaurants, and Grand Canal Shoppes. The Chinese New Year schedule of events will be posted here by Jan. 4: https://www.venetianlasvegas.com/holidays/chinese-new-year.html

Link to photos of previous Chinese New Year displays: https://lvsands.box.com/v/lasvegaschinesenewyear

WHEN: Chinese New Year kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

The display will remain until the conclusion of the lunar new year, Feb. 15, 2022.



WHERE: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

3355 Las Vegas Blvd South

Las Vegas, Nevada 89109



MEDIA Elaine Chaivarlis CONTACT: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Elaine.Chaivarlis@VenetianLasVegas.com

702-607-4644

About The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

The iconic Venetian Resort Las Vegas is comprised of three all-suite towers: The Venetian, The Palazzo, and Venezia. The resort experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera; two landmark casinos and a poker room, and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes. A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian offers Grazie Rewards, a resort-wide loyalty program that provides guests with access and benefits based on their activities throughout the resort and casinos, including slots, table games, hotel, food and beverage outlets, and retail.

The names and brands mentioned above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (PRNewsfoto/The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Venetian Resort Las Vegas