Strategic Consulting Partners Honored by U.S. Department of Labor as 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award Recipient

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Consulting Partners (SCP), an international management consulting firm headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA, has been named by the U.S. Department of Labor as a 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient, announces Monica Gould, founder and president.

Strategic Consulting Partners (SCP), an international management consulting firm headquartered in central Pennsylvania, has been named a 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient by the U.S. Department of Labor. Recipients demonstrate to their customers and future employees that they are dedicated to hiring Veterans and supporting their careers. Pictured: Monica Gould, founder and president of Strategic Consulting Partners.

Strategic Consulting Partners (SCP) has been named a 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient for the third time.

Recognized for the third consecutive year, Strategic Consulting Partners was honored during a virtual ceremony on November 10, hosted by the U.S. Department of Labor headquartered in Washington, D.C. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level Veterans' employment award that recognizes a company's or organization's commitment to Veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

"At Strategic Consulting Partners, we believe deeply in the power and potential of creating an inclusive workplace environment. We're also committed to providing opportunities for those who have served our nation to return to the workplace and discover a new career path," says Gould. "These American heroes enrich our client projects and bring global insights to our work, which creates stronger teams and outcomes."

"Initiated by the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017, the award recognizes small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and large companies for excellence in leadership when it comes to promoting Veterans' employment," says Randy Smith, HIRE Vets Medallion program director, Office of the Assistant Secretary, Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS), Department of Labor. "Recipients demonstrate to their customers and future employees that they are dedicated to hiring Veterans and supporting their careers. As Veterans narrow their job search, the HIRE Vets Medallion Award is a clear signal that a company is Veteran-ready and dedicated to investing in their careers."

"My military service prepared me to excel with diverse teams, find creative solutions to challenging problems, and bring integrity to every assignment," says Janet Palmer, director of accounting, Strategic Consulting Partners. "SCP has welcomed these skills and continues to be a talent magnet for U.S. Veterans who are ready to transfer their proven, real-world skills to the business arena and civilian life."

To learn more about this esteemed award, visit www.hirevets.gov.

ABOUT STRATEGIC CONSULTING PARTNERS

Strategic Consulting Partners (SCP), headquartered in central Pennsylvania, is an international management consulting firm providing leadership development, organizational development, and training and coaching for businesses, non-profits, and governments around the world. Founded in 1994, Strategic Consulting Partners prepares executives to lead highly motivated and efficient teams, as well as create a more inclusive and welcoming environment.

Strategic planning, skills assessment, and custom training and education on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives are critical drivers of success for growing companies. Building a strong workplace culture leads to a more engaged workforce, invites innovation, and positively impacts recruitment. Strategic Consulting Partners' recent clients include UPMC Pittsburgh, PA State Police, PA Department of Corrections, PA Office of Administration, PA Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, Capitol Police, PA Office of Inspector General (OSIG), U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Carlisle Construction Materials.

Learn more about SCP at yourstrategicconsultant.com and connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact: Anne Deeter Gallaher

Tel. 717.580.4856

adg@deetergallahergroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strategic Consulting Partners