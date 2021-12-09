(RETA) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Reata Pharmaceuticals Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

(RETA) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Reata Pharmaceuticals Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) ("Reata" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

Reata has claimed in the past that bardoxolone met its primary and secondary endpoints, increased the potential of this therapeutic agent gaining regulatory approval as the first approved therapy for Alport syndrome, and supported the submission of the NDA to the FDA.

On December 6, 2021, the FDA released a set of briefing documents ahead of the December 8, 2021, Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee meeting. These documents revealed that during meetings in January, September, and December 2020, the FDA disagreed with Reata's proposed approach toward its NDA submission and voiced concerns about the interpretability of specific findings, the amount of missing data, and the integrity of the trial data.

Following this news, Reata stock was halted for trading on December 8, 2021. In pre-market trading on December 9, 2021, the stock was trading down over 40%.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Reata shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

