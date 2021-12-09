Pye-Barker Acquires Mountain Alarm

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mountain Alarm Fire & Security.

"Partnering will allow us to continue to expand the business rapidly, while providing limitless opportunity for our team."

Mountain Alarm, headquartered in Ogden, Utah, has fourteen locations across the Intermountain West. Mountain Alarm is the preferred provider of alarm monitoring, installation, maintenance services, and inspection services for fire alarms, security alarms, CCTV systems, and access control systems in its regions. Mountain Alarm is a family business that was founded in 1952. Today it has over 60,000 monitored accounts and 350 team members. Mountain Alarm has a long history of growing both organically and through acquisition, having completed 5 acquisitions in 2021 and a total of thirteen over the last 3 years.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 100 locations and 3,000 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

"The last few years I have paid close attention to Pye-Barker as they have acquired over 90 fire and life safety companies," said Eric Garner, CEO of Mountain Alarm. "I thought we were acquisitive with four or five acquisitions per year. I had to meet the Pye-Barker team to understand how they were performing close to twenty acquisitions a year. Almost immediately I realized that our vision for the industry, our company culture, and growth objectives were aligned. I knew partnering with Pye-Barker would allow us to continue to expand the business at a rapid pace, while providing limitless opportunity for our team."

"Mountain Alarm's ability to acquire alarm companies, elevate the customer experience, and integrate those companies into their software systems made them the perfect fit to be our platform for acquiring alarm companies," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We are excited to have the Mountain team join us in growing Pye-Barker."

Mountain Alarm will retain its name and continue to be led by Eric Garner, the existing management team, and their highly skilled team members. They will continue to pursue growth both organically and through acquisition.

