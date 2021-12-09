Pathlock Completes Record Year of Growth as Organizations Prioritize the Security of Business Critical Applications

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, the leading provider of unified access orchestration, today announced significant corporate growth with key customer wins, including forging three definitive agreements with Fortune 1000 customers within Q4 alone. The company is also announcing strategic new hires and the opening of new offices in New York and Denver. The latest executive appointments include Mike Puterbaugh, Chief Marketing Officer; Mike Johnson, Senior Director of Global Partners and Alliances; and Jason Glassman, Vice President of Finance.

According to Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), organizations on a path to zero trust are prioritizing business-critical applications and systems such as Enterprise Resource Management (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), and Customer Relationship Management(CRM). When it comes to access management, ESG believes the future is unifying access governance, data protection, and application security across all business-critical applications to provide 360-degree protection. Unlike traditional risk, audit and security systems, access orchestration continuously monitors and synthesizes transactions across your business applications to surface actual violations and prioritize risk.

"Global business risks related to applications are compounding in today's multiple application environment, increasing mitigation costs for organizations of all sizes," said Anand Adya, Founder and CEO, Pathlock. "Our support for more applications than any other solution, across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments, is key for accelerating digital transformation in enterprises. Pathlock's accelerating adoption in large enterprises is a testament to the value that automation and continuous controls monitoring and enforcement can provide to ensure compliance and security in complex environments."

Global 2000 Customer Wins

In 2021, Pathlock saw its greatest year in company history in terms of customer additions, with the most significant component of growth coming from Global 2000 enterprises across all vertical sectors and geographies. Over the past year, Pathlock tripled new customer additions on the way to a record year of growth. In 2021 the company closed the three top quarters in company history, including signing up 3 of the top 5 customers in company history.

In November, Pathlock announced that the company joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Pathlock's new integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory provides greater control and visibility over Provisioning, User Access Reviews, and Separation of Duties. Customers can deploy a best-of-breed solution with Azure Active Directory for Identity, Governance, and Administration (IGA) and Pathlock Control for Access Orchestration.

"2021 was a crucial year for Pathlock as we continued to take advantage of this massive market opportunity and successfully execute on our aggressive growth objectives," said Adya. "We look forward to continuing to help our global customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives without foregoing security and compliance."

Pathlock offers the most flexible solution in the market, with more than 140 integrations to enterprise applications including SAP ECC, SAP S4/HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, Oracle EBS, and Salesforce. Pathlock's established partnerships with SAP, Microsoft, and ServiceNow align to the best-of-breed environments that enable digital transformation. The company's flagship solution, Pathlock Control, enforces 360-degree protection and supports companies on their journey to Zero Trust by surfacing violations and taking action to prevent loss. Pathlock was built to handle any IT landscape and continuously monitors 100% of privileged activities across all applications in real-time.

For more information about Pathlock, or its Unified Access Orchestration, please visit https://pathlock.com/.

About Pathlock

Pathlock protects digital enterprises from the inside out. Our unified access orchestration solution supports companies on their journey to Zero Trust by surfacing violations and taking action to prevent loss. Enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance in a single platform, including user provisioning and temporary elevation, ongoing User Access Reviews, control testing, transaction monitoring, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected, global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees and data loss prevention.

