Official Yellowstone Podcast Launches Today With Episode One With Presenting Sponsor Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios and the Paramount Network have launched the "Official Yellowstone Podcast" today – listen to episode 1 HERE. Hosted by Yellowstone series star Jefferson White (Jimmy), the first season of the podcast is recorded from inside presenting sponsor Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) via their new, state-of-the-art sound studio. The first official behind the scenes podcast will give listeners exclusive interviews from the cast, crew and special guests from the popular TV series. Listeners will hear what it's really like on the Dutton Ranch. Episode 1 features Jefferson White in conversation with Wes Bentley (Jamie) and Luke Grimes (Casey) as they discuss their characters, the role of 'family' on Yellowstone and much more.

L-R: Luke Grimes; Cole Hauser; Kelly Reilly; Jefferson White - Photo Credit: Ben Trivett, 2021

Download Podcast Still HERE: https://pr.hellonewhouse.com/YELLOWSTONEPODCAST_STILL.jpg.zip

Guests for the podcast's season one will include co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Ryan Bingham, Jen Landon, Mo' Brings Plenty, Forrie Smith, Ian Bohen, and more. The podcast will also welcome stars from the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883 starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett.

The weekly podcast is presented by Wynn Las Vegas and is produced by 101 Studios. You can listen to the official Yellowstone Podcast across all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Pandora, etc.

Yellowstone, now in its 4th season, chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.

The impressive ensemble stars Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton.

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone's executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

About Paramount Network:

Paramount Network is a premium entertainment destination that pushes the limits of story-telling with bold original scripted and non-scripted series. Inspired by over a century of cinema, Paramount Network is where today's brightest stars bring the experience of the big screen to every screen with stories that are immersive, inclusive, and deeply personal. For more information, visit www.ParamountNetwork.com.

About 101 Studios:

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. Founded by David Glasser, Chief Executive Officer, and David Hutkin, Chief Operating Officer, the studio empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. On the television side, 101 produces Taylor Sheridan's Emmy nominated series Yellowstone, as well as Sheridan's upcoming series Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone prequel 1883. Additionally, 101 Studios oversees and manages the newly formed Sports Illustrated Studios, a content platform based on the most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports past, present and future. Upcoming projects include Paradise Found based on the true story of high school football coach Rick Prinz; a docuseries about the sexual abuse and cover-up at Ohio State University, co-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures; and the docuseries Covers, a behind-the-scenes look at Sports Illustrated's top cover stories of all time. SI Studios has also exclusively partnered with iHeartMedia to create and distribute original podcasts through the iHeartPodcast network. On the film side, past releases include The Current War: Director's Cut, the Sundance Audience award winner Burden as well as the family comedy The War with Grandpa.

About Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

Contact:

Deanna Pettit-Irestone, Wynn Las Vegas

702-770-2121

deanna.pettit@wynnlasvegas.com

Chris Delhomme, MTV Entertainment Studios

Chris.Delhomme@viacom.com

Joyia Sandoval, MTV Entertainment Studios

Joyia.sandoval@viacom.com

Karen Damoah, MTV Entertainment Studios

Karen.Damoah@viacom.com

Heather Phillips, 101 Studios

hphillips@101studiosco.com

Paramount Network-Wynn Las Vegas-101 Studios LOGO

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas