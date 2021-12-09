New Leadership at Renowned Experience and Event Agency, TENCUE, Forgoes the Status Quo

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TENCUE , a leading experience design and event production agency focusing on B2B norm-breaking live experiences for global brands such as Audi, Cisco, Charles Schwab, Salesforce, Intel, and BMW, is redefining the agency model for a bold, norm-breaking future. With new co-managing directors, Chief Operating Officer Braughnwynn "Bibi" Brown , and Chief Creative Officer Sandy Cioffi, TENCUE is driving into a future built on smart, not status quo. "Creative agencies don't always embody creativity and operational excellence at the same time; our new leaders bring both," says founder Jeffrey Wilk . "Bibi and Sandy bring a refreshed reincarnation and imagination for what the market and our clients are ready for."

"Bibi comes to TENCUE with a robust sales and marketing background and spectacular business acumen across a variety of industries, including Security, Gaming, Internet of Things (loT), Enterprise, MarTech, and eCommerce," said Mitch Barns , CEO of TENCUE's parent company, The Opus Group . In her role, Brown will focus her operation expertise on providing seamless and impactful experiences for clients and employees. "Everything I have done in my career has brought me to this moment; live events are where my heart is. A new dawn is upon us and our industry, and I'm looking forward to helping TENCUE propel into the next chapter and continue to grow," says Brown.

Sandy Cioffi comes to TENCUE with more than a decade of artistic director experience. "What I love most about Sandy is she's new, but not new – she's been a member of the club for a while, she knows how to run a business, and she is an exceptional find," said Barns. Most recently, Cioffi held the role of Partner Creative Director at Fearless, a creative agency and collective of artists, educators, and technologists. She's coming to TENCUE with a bold and fresh perspective, ready to blow up the category entirely and help clients adjust their "why" when it comes to creating experiential events that move audiences to action. Cioffi, on returning to a new world of in-person events: "Fear kills the spirit; our job is to help clients remain courageous enough to take risks for what they value. I look forward to helping clients explore new ideas and reinvigorating experiences."

"At TENCUE, we attract unique clients and a special type of personality," adds Wilk. "We're home to the challengers who are truly unafraid of taking calculated risks and the brands who are pushing into the future by prioritizing questions, not answers. Through bold creativity and precise delivery, we will continue to forge a future that is built for smart, not status quo."

