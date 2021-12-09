Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Damon Hart to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Long today announced that Damon Hart has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2022. With this appointment, Hart joins the company's executive leadership team and will report to Long.

Damon Hart has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Previously, Hart was promoted to Deputy Chief Legal Officer in 2020 and prior to this, served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for litigation and coverage, overseeing the interests of Liberty Mutual and providing enterprise-wide coverage advice and opinions. Damon also spent several years as Deputy General Counsel for Employment Legal. Before joining Liberty Mutual in 2014, Hart was a partner at three national law firms where he focused on litigation and employment matters.

Hart is actively involved in the company's Employee Resource Groups and throughout the community where he coaches youth sports and mentors rising professionals. He is a founding member of The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund – a coalition of Black and Brown executives in Massachusetts working to address and eliminate systemic racism and racial inequity. Hart is also on the Board of Directors of The Home for Little Wanderers and the New England Legal Foundation.

"Damon's tremendous experience across a wide variety of legal disciplines has helped shape our company and culture," said Long. "He is a dedicated leader, demonstrating his steadfast commitment to the community and Liberty Mutual. He will excel at spearheading our global legal practice, continually working in the best interest of our policyholders, partners and employees."

Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jim Kelleher Announces Retirement

The company's current Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jim Kelleher announced he will retire at the end of 2021. Kelleher held multiple leadership roles during his notable, nearly four-decade career at Liberty Mutual, including managing the corporate litigation group, serving as General Counsel of Liberty International and as deputy counsel, he oversaw the provision of legal services to all of the company's domestic and foreign insurance operations.

Throughout his time at Liberty Mutual, Kelleher led and influenced all aspects of the company's legal function, including traditional insurance regulatory and corporate law practices, an insurance defense organization, public affairs and global compliance and ethics. He provided executive counsel on numerous acquisitions, divestitures, capital transactions, legislative and regulatory policy and major litigation matters.

"Jim has left an indelible mark on Liberty Mutual and our industry over his remarkable career, and I'd like to thank him for his extraordinary contributions," said Long. "He shaped the company's legal function and leaves a lasting impact on the organization and the community through his pro bono initiatives, dedication to non-profit service and commitment to advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion."

"I'm very proud to have been part of Liberty Mutual, a truly outstanding company, the past four decades," said Kelleher. "It's been an honor to lead the legal function and work closely with my colleagues and peers to achieve our collective goals. I highly respect Damon's vast legal and business experience, as well as his exceptional leadership capabilities, as he works with the team to continue driving the business forward."

