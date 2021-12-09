InventHelp Presents Vehicle Blind Spot Indicator (SOG-559)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I bought a video system with a the console and had the item placed on my personal Slingshot," said the inventor from Tracey, Calif. "I was inspired by the need of a clear and safe way to combat the blind spot for the driver of a Slingshot."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He invented this idea to help riders of three-wheeled motorcycles see into blind spots. The invention permits safe and stress-free lane changing and merging in busy highway traffic. This would allow for reliable and effective lane changing and reduces the potential for accident involvement. Additionally, this would enable visibility and allow the drivers concentration to remain focused on the roadway ahead.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SOG-559, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

