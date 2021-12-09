Hallmark Mahogany Launches All-New Writing Community

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Mahogany announced today the launch of the Mahogany Writing Community on the all-new Mahogany.com site. The writing community is a place where Black women can share their personal stories and experiences in their own authentic voices, connect through emotionally meaningful moments, and cultivate sisterhood.

"Through the Mahogany Writing Community, we are thrilled to celebrate Black women and build a place of trust and sisterhood that honors the beauty, diversity, resilience, fierceness, and vibrancy of Black womanhood," said Alexis Kerr, vice president of the Mahogany brand at Hallmark. "For more than 30 years, Mahogany has been a trusted brand within the Black community. Today, we are building on that trust and positioning our brand to more than ever touch our consumer exactly where she is, through creating culturally authentic and resonant content and, of course, through our beautiful products that speak to her life."

The Mahogany Writing Community currently includes eight writers with more to join in the coming months. The inaugural group is made up of Black women from a variety of backgrounds and experiences including authors, poets, advocates, activists, content creators and musicians. They will write original content across a range of topics - romantic relationships and friendship, sisterhood and motherhood, fitness and wellness, self-love and self-care, education and work, culture, and heritage, and much more.

"I am incredibly excited to be a part of this community! As a songwriter, I seldom have the chance to share my words in a larger format, and I consider it a privilege to have received this invitation," said writer Jamie Grace. "I'm also, on a personal note, a ridiculous fan of Hallmark with actual movies on DVD in my home right now. This is wildly exciting!"

"The Mahogany Writing Community is a big part of Mahogany's growth as a brand," Kerr said. "We are creating a place where Black women can trust that their unique stories will be told, that their truths will be heard and honored, and their collective culture celebrated through the vibrant spectrum of their individual experiences. We are continuing to create an expressive, connective and reflective brand with and for Black women."

The newly created Mahogany.com will be the online hub for the Mahogany brand where consumers can shop for Mahogany and other specially curated products, engage with and be inspired by original content from the Mahogany Writing Community, and connect with their community across multiple platforms including social media on Facebook and Instagram.

About Mahogany

For more than 30 years Mahogany has built a relationship of trust with the Black community by honoring, celebrating, and supporting emotional connections among Black families, friends, and other loved ones. With its bold and culturally authentic voice and beautiful and diverse representations of blackness Mahogany helps our consumers celebrate the uniqueness of Black people, culture, and history; stand in the joys and trials of life together; and envision a hopeful and positive Black future. Mahogany is committed to serving the evolving emotional needs of Black people, to helping deepen connections by reflecting real and relevant Black experiences, dreams, hopes, and faith, and to always making sure our consumers see themselves as they are – Black and beautiful.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

