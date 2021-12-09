GPS Dental Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Main Post Partners

JONESBORO, Ark., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guided Practice Solutions ("GPS Dental" or "GPS"), a rapidly-expanding dental service organization, announced today it has received a strategic growth investment from Main Post Partners, a leading private equity investment firm with deep experience partnering with multi-location consumer service platforms.

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Hunter Smith and Dr. William Little, GPS Dental currently supports 23 dental practices across Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Indiana, Texas, and Kansas. GPS offers a robust suite of management services to support partner dentists and employs a highly flexible approach to partnership terms and structure, in addition to offering Doctors a compelling liquidity solution and an opportunity to participate in the future success of the platform. GPS plans to use Main Post's investment to drive continued business development and growth, including new geographies.

"The Main Post team's culture and track record make them a perfect fit for what we are building at GPS. We look forward to growing and enhancing our business, while continuing to provide an amazing work environment and dental experience for our doctors and staff, and their patients," said Doctors Hunter Smith and William Little, Co-Founders.

"We are incredibly impressed with the growth and success of GPS. GPS aligns well with our strategy to back highly engaged management teams and multi-location consumer services platforms. As patient priorities related to healthcare are evolving to mirror those of consumers, we are excited to utilize our extensive experience in digital marketing and consumer experience to accelerate growth even further," said Sean Honey, Managing Partner of Main Post Partners.

Main Post is partnering with the founders and several partner-doctors in the transaction. Andy Graham, an executive with decades of DSO experience, will be joining the Board of Directors as Chairman. "It really stands out when you find two co-founders who are as committed to their business and their partners as Hunter and Will. Their relentless work ethic, experience as practicing dentists, and demonstrable value provided by their management support, coupled with their unique approach to doctor-partnership, sets GPS apart," he said.

Professional Transition Strategies served as the exclusive financial advisor to GPS Dental, Dykema Gossett PLLC and Morrison & Foerster served as legal advisors to Main Post Partners, and Parsons Behle & Latimer served as the exclusive legal advisor to GPS Dental.

About Guided Practice Solutions: Guided Practice Solutions is a Dental Service Organization founded in 2015 by Dr. Hunter Smith and Dr. William Little. GPS currently supports 23 dental locations across Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Indiana, Texas, and Kansas. GPS offers a variety of management services from their administrative headquarters in Jonesboro, Arkansas, in addition to Affiliation and Partner Ownership opportunities for Dentists across the United States.

For more information, please visit https://www.gpsdds.com/

About Main Post Partners : Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners. Main Post Partners was named to Inc.'s list of The 50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs.

For more information, please visit https://mainpostpartners.com/

