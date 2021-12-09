NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper—one of the largest accounting, tax and business advisory firms in the U.S.—announced that it has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Diamond Award for excellence in client service for the fifth consecutive year.

EisnerAmper Earns 2021 “Best of Accounting” Diamond Award for Client Service Excellence 5 Years in a Row

From ClearlyRated's online survey, EisnerAmper received a Net Promoter Score ("NPS") of 85.8, more than double the accounting profession average. NPS rankings are a well-established measure of client satisfaction. EisnerAmper's score, based on more than 800 client responses, translates to a rating of 4.8 out of 5. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting designation is one of the few, if not the only, national award program that recognizes service excellence for accounting firms.

"We have multiple entities for which EisnerAmper provides tax and audit services. Without exception, over my six-plus years working with them, they have provided timely, complete and exceptional service," said Deborah Jones, CFO of Blue Heron Asset Management. This statement is indicative of the 1,000-plus open-ended comments received during EisnerAmper's survey process.

"With so much change and disruption in the way we work, we are truly grateful for the outstanding client feedback and for this recognition," said EisnerAmper CEO Charly Weinstein. "Clients have relied on EisnerAmper more than ever, and we have been very thoughtful about our client service approach. These results are a testament to our team and the relationships we build with clients, and I am so proud of our people. We are always striving to improve, and the feedback from our clients enables us to do just that."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 200 partners and 2,200-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

