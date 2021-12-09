Datadog Launches Service to Protect Sensitive Data and Assist with Compliance Requirements Sensitive Data Scanner mitigates risk in real time by automating discovery, classification and protection of sensitive data found in logs

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the launch of Sensitive Data Scanner. When configured for a customer's environment, this new service provides customers with an easy solution to detect, classify and protect sensitive data found in their application logs, helping them comply with regulatory requirements (such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA), industry standards and business policies.

Logs are often a major source of unintentional sensitive data exposure and leaks in enterprise and consumer applications. This opens organizations to legal, financial and privacy risks, and protecting such data requires significant financial and time investments. Datadog's Sensitive Data Scanner mitigates these risks through an easy-to-use, stream-based pattern-matching service that uncovers, classifies and redacts sensitive information in real time and at any scale. Users can also build alerts and dashboards to easily identify and rapidly respond to sensitive data exposure.

"As we migrate our critical infrastructure and applications to the cloud, security and data protection have been a major focus," said Kevin McGill, VP of Cloud Services at Citizens Bank. "Datadog provides us with a single pane of glass for both monitoring and securing our critical data. Datadog's Sensitive Data Scanner provides complete visibility into the flow of PII data, and is a critical part of our data loss prevention strategy."

"It can take days, weeks or even months for a company's security or compliance teams to identify exposed data and escalate for remediation, leaving them out of compliance and at risk of significant data breaches. This is especially true for large engineering organizations where hundreds of services are being managed and teams are constantly changing," said Renaud Boutet, Senior Vice President of Product at Datadog. "Sensitive Data Scanner provides a central point to identify both the exposed information and the engineering teams to work with to resolve issues, all in real time."

Sensitive Data Scanner delivers:

Identification of sensitive data in customer logs using a library of preconfigured and user-defined rules for dozens of sensitive data patterns, including cloud provider secret keys and credit card information;

Classification of sensitive data with searchable tags, as well as the ability to create custom classification strategies;

Protection of sensitive data through data scrubbing and hashing for correlation or auditing purposes.

Sensitive Data Scanner is generally available today for Log Management customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/sensitive-data-scanner/.

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

