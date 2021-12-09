California Casualty Awards ONA Members $1,000

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Casualty recently gave $1,000 to Oregon Nurses Association member, Stephanie L. and Ohio Nurses Association member, Wendy B. through its new Thank You Nurses giveaway, honoring our Healthcare Heroes.

Oregon Nurses Association Member, Stephanie L. receives their $1,000 from California Casualty AVP and Field Relations Manager, Brian Goodman alongside Myrna Jensen, ONA Communications Specialist

Nurses give of themselves every day and it's wonderful to have that dedication honored by California Casualty

In 2015, California Casualty originally coined the giveaway as a Nurses Night Out promotion to provide nurses the opportunity to blow off some steam – renting a limousine and hitting the town, hosting a party, or treating their co-workers to a fabulous meal at their favorite restaurant – in relief of the endless hours spent meeting the needs of patients and their families.

The 2020 Nurses Night Out campaign honored these same frontline healthcare professionals as they battled COVID-19 – through incredibly long hours, heartbreaking care cases, and increased personal risk. It was then decided to change the tone and the look of the promotion to a message more appropriate for the times.

The new look focuses more on the appreciation California Casualty and communities across the country – and around the world – have for the compassion, dedication and personal sacrifice these Healthcare Heroes exemplify.

Oregon Nurses Association member, Stephanie L. said they (preferred pronoun) learned of the giveaway through the Oregon Nurse News e-newsletter. There was a "Last day to enter the California Casualty $1,000 Prize" announcement.

Stephanie graduated in 2019 at OHSU, where they now work, and will use the $1,000 for their student loans.

When asked why they joined the profession, Stephanie states, "My life partner had a serious health event a number of years ago. They were dying and I was caring for them. The last two years of this period of my life, it was a significant illness, and I was in and out of hospitals what seemed like every day. I was so amazed by the nurses - all of them. The hospital seemed like my second home during this time. The nurses that cared for us inspired me to become a nurse myself."

"Nurses give of themselves every day and it's wonderful to have that dedication honored through California Casualty's $1K Nurse Giveaway. Stephanie is the future of nursing and we know these first years can be the most difficult. We are so grateful to California Casualty and are honored to celebrate our partnership's ten-year anniversary!" said Lynda Pond, RN, ONA President.

Ohio Nurses Association member, Wendy B. was very excited to receive this award, which came at the perfect time, as she plans to use the funds for Christmas.

An interventional radiology nurse at the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at The Ohio State University Medical Center, Wendy has been in the healthcare profession for 26 years. She credits her impressive years of service to a life-long dream of becoming a nurse and a passion to help others. As for any advice she has for new, incoming nurses she says, "Stick with it, it can be very difficult and there are a lot of lows, but the rewarding feeling is so worth it!"

She also loves being a member of ONA because she feels that they do so much, and really care for the members.

"California Casualty protects American heroes, and it's gratifying to show the men and women who take care of America how much we appreciate them,'" said California Casualty Sr. Vice President, Mike McCormick.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to nurses, educators, law enforcement and firefighters. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.

Contact: Robin Freese 719.532.8440

rfreese@calcas.com

Ohio Nurses Association Member, Wendy B. receives her $1,000 from California Casualty Field Marketing Manager, Ashley Sprankle

