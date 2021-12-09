The Biophilic Design of Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Brings Nature-Inspired Amenities to Senior Living

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is rethinking senior living design with a biophilic-inspired approach to their signature LifeBUILT architecture at Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care.

The innovative design of Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care offers seniors a host of nature-inspired amenities including an oversized atrium, therapeutic live moss walls, landscaped walking paths, signature water wall, gardening stations, and an outdoor putting green.

Biophilia is defined as the innate human instinct to connect with nature and other living beings and is derived from the Greek meaning "love of life." Biophilic design utilizes natural materials, patterns, and phenomena to maintain a connection to nature within the built environment. Research suggests that exposure to nature provides many health benefits such as enhanced mood, decreased stress, increased concentration, reduced blood pressure, and shortened recovery times.

The innovative design of Watercrest Macon offers seniors a host of nature-inspired amenities not often found in traditional senior living communities. The purposefully designed architectural elements aim to improve residents' connectivity and interaction with nature by bringing the outdoors in at their newly constructed, resort-style senior living community located in Macon, Georgia.

The expansive atrium of the community dining space at Watercrest Macon offers an inviting environment with ample natural light while the live moss walls are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also absorb air pollutants and improve air quality. As residents enter the community, Watercrest's signature water wall offers the restorative properties of running water, encouraging relaxation and feelings of calmness. Additionally, the community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths.

Watercrest Macon is a 98-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-283-1531.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Macon is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. Their second project, Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care is currently under construction in Myrtle Beach, SC.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

