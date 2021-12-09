Announcement of Book Release

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is to announce the release of the book "Deception Governed by Absurdities—The Science of Today" by prof. Vesselin C. Noninski. The goal of the book is to present arguments necessitating a major overhaul of falsely ingrained notions in physics, deeply embedded for over a century, considered to be none other than the very fundamentals of today's physics. Therefore, this book cannot be expected to enjoy favorable review by anyone with vested interests in preserving at all cost the contemporary mainstream in physics. The book should be judged by its own merit. It is written in a way to allow this, without resorting to the services of so-called "experts", all of whom have vested interests without exception. Nevertheless, these arguments are exposing the catastrophic problems which contemporary physics cannot survive. These problems will stay on in one form or another and must be heeded one day, which better be sooner rather than later. In this respect, this book is the opposite to what a reader may find published by the mainstream, which is overwhelmingly in favor of the status quo, because this book does not affirm the status quo, but rather, corrects it.

Although the author of this book is an accomplished scientist with tens of peer-reviewed papers in the peer-reviewed literature in the field of physical chemistry, the book in question must not be judged by these credentials. Even if the author had no academic credentials, the arguments presented in the book speak so clearly for themselves to any impartial reader who has basic understanding of science and mathematics, that the book entirely stands on its own legs without any further recommendations or peer-review.

Correct thinking is our foundation, without which humanity is doomed. Many people cannot imagine that destruction of science by so-called modern science, its fundamentals in effect being the epitome of deception and absurdity, could have anything to do with the shallowness and literally physical jeopardy our world has put itself in, more so than any climate change or pandemic could ever cause.

It is incumbent upon each and every person endowed with even basic cognition, to oppose the invasion of our world by absurdities such as relativity and quantum mechanics. This book is intended as a pivotal contribution to that opposition.

